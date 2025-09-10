Robert Lepage Returns To Canadian Stage With THE FAR SIDE OF THE MOON

In November, a legend of the global theatre returns to Canadian Stage to launch the 25.26 Bluma Appel season, as Robert Lepage illuminates Toronto with his storied masterpiece, THE FAR SIDE OF THE MOON, running November 1st to 16th.



A longtime friend to the company, Lepage's productions of NEEDLES AND OPIUM and 887 both premiered at the Bluma, playing to sold out houses. Now Lepage and his celebrated production company Ex Machina stage THE FAR SIDE OF THE MOON in its 25th anniversary year, at a time when the play's exploration of cultural division on both an intimate and historical scale, resonates just as deeply as it did when premiered.



“Robert Lepage remains one of the greatest stage artists in the world and THE FAR SIDE OF THE MOON is one of his true masterworks” comments Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. “It is incredible how much the play's themes and ideas speak to current cultural divides and suggest magical possibility on the other side. It is a play that engenders deep feelings of awe, humanity, and optimism – something we all really need right now –and we are honoured to present his work this season.”



Set against the backdrop of the space race to the moon between the Americans and the Russians, this witty and gripping story follows Philippe, a struggling introverted philosopher, and his younger brother André, a successful TV weatherman. When the estranged pair are brought together because of the death of their mother, they must try to reach across the divide to find a way forward. Lepage's stunning use of multimedia and visual storytelling draws the audience into a world on the brink of change and portrays the impact of global conflict on the individual.



Canadian Stage Executive Director Monica Esteves notes, “Robert Lepage is one of Canada's most celebrated cultural exports, and THE FAR SIDE OF THE MOON is one of the seminal works that launched him onto the world stage. Toronto audiences now have a rare and brief opportunity to experience this iconic masterpiece at home. With only two weeks and no possibility of extension, this is an extraordinary chance to see a Canadian work that has toured the globe and continues to astonish - and it may be many years before it returns.”



THE FAR SIDE OF THE MOON first premiered at Le Théâtre du Trident in Québec City and has since been staged in over 45 cities around the world, winning myriad awards. Lepage also adapted the play for film in 2003, winning the prestigious FIPRESCI Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2004.



A tour-de-force one man show which Lepage originally performed himself, for this production he directs actor and Ex Machina Artist in Residence, Olivier Normand. A celebrated actor in Québec theatre, Normand has performed on all of the city's stages and has also played many leading roles in Robert Lepage - Ex Machina productions, including Playing Cards: Hearts, Needles and Opium (The Kennedy Center), and most recently in Courville (Hong Kong Arts Festival).



The production features an original score by the iconic American avant-garde artist and musician Laurie Anderson and puppet designs by Pierre Robitaille and Sylvie Courbron. Adam Nashman consulted on the script, assistant set designer is Marie-Claude Pelletier, Éric Leblanc is the puppeteer, assistant lighting design is by Bernard White, set consultant is Carl Fillion, costume design is by Marie-Chantale Vaillancourt, and Peder Bjurman is artistic collaborator and project originator.