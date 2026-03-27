& JULIET's Vanessa Sears to Perform National Anthems at the Blue Jays' Opening Night

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Vanessa Sears, who stars in the title role in the Canadian production of & Juliet, will perform the national anthems on Opening Night as the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate their 2025 American League Championship and the 50th season of Blue Jays Baseball.

The Toronto Blue Jays' opening night for the 2026 season will take place tonight, Friday, March 27, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. ET. They are hosting the Oakland Athletics at the Rogers Centre in Toronto to kick off their 50th season.

The Canadian production of & Juliet is on stage at the Royal Alexandra Theatre through July 5, 2026.

About & Juliet

& Juliet stars Vanessa Sears as Juliet, David Silvestri as Lance, Julia McLellan as Anne, George Krissa as Shakespeare, Matt Raffy as May, Sarah Nairne as Angélique, David Jeffery as Romeo and Brandon Antonio as François. The ensemble includes Sam Boucher, Mariah Campos, Celeste Catena, Elysia Cruz, Saccha Dennis, Ryder Nick Desaulnier, Emry Harland, Taran Kim, Jade Kimaya, Caitlyn MacInnis, Eric Martin, Stewart Adam McKensy, Patrick Park, Adam Sergison, McKenna Warwick and Tiera Lee Watts.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.