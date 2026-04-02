Yotam Ottolenghi to Present SIMPLE TOO Evening at Roy Thomson Hall in October

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Roy Thomson Hall will welcome back one of the most influential voices in contemporary food, Yotam Ottolenghi on Friday, October 4, 2026. Tickets on sale this Friday, April 10, 2026 , and can be purchased via the Roy Thomson Hall box office at 416-872-4255 or online.

Join Yotam Ottolenghi for an intimate and energizing evening celebrating his forthcoming Fall 2026 cookbook, Simple Too, the long-awaited follow-up to his bestselling Ottolenghi Simple. Eight years after redefining “flavour without fuss,” Ottolenghi returns to explore what “simple” means now — in a world of endless notifications, long commutes, and minds split between podcasts, WhatsApp groups, and homework help. In conversation, he'll share how Simple Too was born from real life: recipes that work with you, not against you — dishes you can begin with half a plan and still end with a deeply satisfying meal. Expect laughter, honesty, and that signature Ottolenghi spark as he declares, “The lemon is back!” and explains why bold flavour remains at the heart of simplicity.

Drawing from the book's themes, Ottolenghi will dive into the ingredients and techniques that quietly shape this new collection: beans simply dressed, black chickpeas, sesame in generous handfuls, sweet-and-spicy balances, pasta cooked directly in its sauce, and whole meals roasted start-to-finish in a single tray (with far less washing up). He'll also introduce the new “Fundamentals” chapter — fifteen fridge-ready flavour builders like spring onion oil, green salsa, za'atar oil, confit tomatoes, and chilli crisp — the small things that make big differences on the busiest weeknights. Through stories from the writing process with co-author Verena Lochmuller, practical tips, and reflections on finding pleasure in cooking even when you're already tired, Ottolenghi will reveal how Simple Too is less about doing less — and more about making everyday cooking feel generous, achievable, and full of joy.

Yotam Ottolenghi is the author of numerous acclaimed cookbooks — including Plenty, Jerusalem, Simple, Flavor, and Sweet — that have transformed how home cooks and chefs around the world think about seasonality, texture, and spice. His work extends beyond books to successful delis and restaurants, where bold combinations, fresh produce, and multicultural inspirations meet. Throughout his career, Ottolenghi has championed cooking that feels both joyful and accessible, proving that deeply flavourful food doesn't have to be complicated.