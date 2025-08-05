Rheostatics Adds Second Date At TD Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, Massey Hall will present a second show with Canadian rock darlings Rheostatics at TD Music Hall on Friday, November 21, 2025 for their special presentation The Great Lake Suites.

The Rheos first show (Saturday, November 22nd) is sold out, but fans have another opportunity to catch their presentation of The Great Lake Suites, a multi-media show including visuals by long-time collaborators Nicholas DePencier and Jennifer Baichwal. Using spoken word, film, improvisations, and featuring selected tracks from their upcoming double album, Rheostatics.

The show - featuring Kevin Hearn on keyboards, Hugh Marsh on violin, Alex Lifeson on guitar, and more special guests to be announced - will transport the audience above and below the depths of North America's inland seas with this unique live show.