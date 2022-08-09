Puppet Theatre For Disabled Children WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? Premieres in Toronto

The Disability Collective has announced its first in-person event - a children's theatre show titled What Happened to You?. What Happened to You? is a new, heart-warming piece of puppet theatre for children and their families. Created semi-autobiographically, puppet designer Nikki Charlesworth challenges the fundamental laws of traditional puppetry by making puppets that reflect her own disability, and moves as she moves. What Happened to You? also features creative use of Audio Description, embedded into the original score, and integrated American Sign Language by a Deaf actor, which introduces children to enhanced access. What Happened to You? will be presented as a relaxed performance; house lights will remain on at a low level and audience members will be able to enter and exit the theatre as they wish.

Originally performed in the UK, we're thrilled to be bringing this show to Toronto this summer. What Happened to You? will make its Toronto debut at Tarragon Theatre on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 at 2:00PM.

Before the show, What Happened to You?'s director and designer, Nikki Charlesworth, will be hosting a complimentary puppet-making workshop. During this 45 minute workshop, participants will learn about basic puppetry and create their own puppet using found materials, and will have the opportunity to meet the cast and puppets from What Happened to You? up close!

Presented by The Disability Collective, What Happened to You? is produced with support from Arts Council England, Roseneath Theatre, Tarragon Theatre, Navigator, Reâ€¢Vision: The Centre for Art and Social Justice, and PrintPop.