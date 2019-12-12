Photo Flash: Celine Dion Visits the National Ballet of Canada's Production of THE NUTCRACKER

Celine Dion recently stopped by the National Ballet of Canada's 2019 production of The Nutcracker and posed for photos with some of the cast members.

Check out the photos below!

First Soloist Koto Ishihara makes her debut as the Sugar Plum Fairy. The holiday favourite is onstage December 12 - January 4, 2020 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

Sold-out for the past four seasons, The Nutcracker takes audiences on a journey from the magical world of the Snow Queen to the opulent splendour of the Sugar Plum Fairy's palace. Choreographed by James Kudelka with set and costumes design by Santo Loquasto and lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, The Nutcracker is a beloved Toronto holiday tradition.

The opening night on December 12 at 7:00 pm will feature Principal Dancers Harrison James and Greta Hodgkinson in the roles of Peter/The Nutcracker and the Sugar Plum Fairy. Ms. Hodgkinson will be retiring as Principal Dancer in March 2020 and this season marks her final performances in The Nutcracker. First Soloist Hannah Fischer will dance the role of the Snow Queen and First Soloist Donald Thom will dance the role of Uncle Nikolai.

Making their debuts this season are Principal Dancer Svetlana Lunkina and Second Soloist Calley Skalnik as the Snow Queen and Second Soloist Joe Chapman as Uncle Nikolai.

Photo Credit: Karolina Kuras

Celine Dion with First Soloist Jack Bertinshaw and Second Soloist Calley Skalnik of The National Ballet of Canada at The Nutcracker

Celine Dion with Artists and Staff of The National Ballet of Canada





