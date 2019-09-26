Perrier Jouet Announced Official Champagne Partner Of COC And FSCPA

The Canadian Opera Company and the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts are toasting to a new partnership with Perrier-Jouët, naming the historic and distinctive French brand as official champagne partner. A trip to the opera house is always a special occasion and Perrier-Jouët creates a perfect pairing for elevating the experience.

"There is a natural harmony between opera as an art form and Perrier-Jouët," says COC General Director Alexander Neef. "Both possess incredibly exacting standards for excellence and are committed to producing results of the highest calibre. We are pleased to offer this champagne to our patrons and look forward to celebrating many more successes and milestones in the opera house, flute of Perrier-Jouët in hand."

"We are thrilled to be the official champagne partner of the COC and the Four Seasons Centre," says Claire Egan, Brand Manager for Perrier-Jouët. "Perrier-Jouët has a close relationship with the art world and we're looking forward to celebrating our champagne's style and creativity with the patrons and guests of the Canadian Opera Company and Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts."

Perrier-Jouët's masterfully crafted Grand Brut Champagne will be served at a Champagne Bar in the Four Seasons Centre. The company will also be collaborating with the COC on exciting and unforgettable pop-up experiences, via brand activations at the company's annual signature fundraisers, Centre Stage and Operanation.





