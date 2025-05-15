Panoply Theatre Collective To Present CLOWNS READING SHAKESPEARE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a successful series of workshop productions in 2023-2024, Clowns Reading Shakespeare is back for a full production with the support of Animating Toronto Parks 2025.

What can clowns teach us about the themes of love, power, fate, free will, and ambition? Laugh along with our clowns as they work together to explore three of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies - Macbeth, Romeo & Juliet, and Hamlet (to the best of their ability)!

Presented free of charge and outdoors at Memorial Park and Kew Gardens, Clowns Reading Shakespeare is produced with the support of the City of Toronto through the Animating Toronto Parks program & Arts in the Park program, with funding made possible by the Toronto Arts Council and the Toronto Arts Foundation. This production is also supported by Community Centre 55, Bard in the Park, and Ovation! Performing Arts Academy.

Directed by Kenzia Dalie (Red, Riot King; FullHaus Productions) and featuring Panoply Co-Artistic Directors Alyssa Pothier (In Your Own Backyard, 2019 Robert Beardsley Award shortlist; Falling Sickness, Space Space Revolution), Paige Madsen (Mouse on the Move, Toronto Youth Theatre; Sappho Fragmented, Shadowpath Productions), and Sienna Singh (Things I Know to Be True, David Mirvish/The Company Theatre; Portia's Julius Caesar, Shakespeare in the Ruff), alongside Brendan Kinnon (Red, Riot King, The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals, Playhouse Collective) and Callan Forrester (The Leading Player Project, EveryBODY on Stage; Drag Heals, OUTtv).

“Panoply is thrilled to bring this family-friendly production to wider audiences this summer, thanks to the support of Animating Toronto Parks,” said Panoply Co-Artistic Director Paige Madsen. “We can't wait to share this hilarious show with you all!”

Clowns Reading Shakespeare

Presented at Memorial Park (22 Little Avenue) June 19-22 and Kew Gardens (2075 Queen St. East) June 25-29

June 19, 7PM (Memorial Park)

June 20, 7PM (Memorial Park)

June 21, 2PM & 7PM (Memorial Park)

June 22, 2PM & 7PM (Memorial Park)

June 25, 7PM (Kew Gardens)

June 26, 7PM (Kew Gardens)

June 27, 7PM (Kew Gardens)

June 28, 2PM & 7PM (Kew Gardens)

June 29, 2PM (Kew Gardens)

Created by Panoply Theatre Collective and Kenzia Dalie

Directed and Designed by Kenzia Dalie

Featuring Alyssa Pothier, Brendan Kinnon, Callan Forrester,

Paige Madsen and Sienna Singh

Associate Producer Bonnie Duff

More information available online HERE

