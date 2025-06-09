PLUS ONE Makes its Canadian Premiere at the 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning British musical comedian Tamar Broadbent is set to make her Toronto Fringe Festival debut with Plus One, a hilariously honest and uncensored musical comedy about pregnancy, new motherhood, and all the absurd expectations placed on modern moms. From fertility tests and birth plans to the glorious return of wine, Plus One is a must-see for parents, future parents, and anyone who has ever wondered what really goes on behind the curated baby announcements.

The show is set to make its run from July 4th – 12th at the Alumnae Theatre (70 Berkeley St, Toronto, ON M5A 2W6).

With 10 original songs performed live on piano, including hits like I Tried Hard to Breastfeed, But It Sucked, A Mother's Place is in the Wrong!, and Don't You Wanna Have a Natural Birth?!, Tamar is back with her boldest and most personal show yet. Tackling fertility tests, failed birth plans, breastfeeding mishaps, hospital snacks, and society's ever-conflicting ideas of what it means to be a “good” mom, Plus One is a raw, hilarious, and refreshingly honest musical that finds comedy in the chaos, and reminds us that you don't have to lose yourself to become a mother.

“I knew I wanted to have a baby, but the idea of being a ‘mom' really scared me, it felt like you had to disappear from the world.” said Tamar Broadbent. “From giving up work to dealing with lightning crotch, it all seemed so much harder than my husband's job of just bringing snacks to the hospital! I wrote this show to turn the chaos, fear, and unfairness of new motherhood into something cathartic and funny, and to remind other moms that they're not alone. Most of all, I wanted to show my daughter that becoming a mom doesn't mean you stop dreaming big. And now… here we are at the Toronto Fringe!”

While Plus One speaks directly to the maternal experience, it's equally enjoyable for anyone who's ever felt overwhelmed by expectations. The show cleverly skewers the “perfect parent” myth while celebrating the beautiful mess of real-life motherhood, with humour, vulnerability, and a whole lot of heart.

Whether you're navigating diapers and midnight feeds or simply delighting in the chaos from a safe distance, Plus One delivers an unfiltered dose of truth and hilarity. Babes-in-arms are welcome (and might even learn a thing or two about satire).

