PETER PAN Comes to the Ed Mirvish Theatre in May

The all-new production of the hit Broadway musical PETER PAN directed by Lonny Price, with additional book by Larissa Fasthorse and choreography by Lorin Latarro is flying over to Toronto this Spring. PETER PAN will play the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre from May 21 – June 1, 2025.

Award-winning actor, singer, and stage performer Kruz Maldonado has joined the cast of PETER PAN in the iconic title role. Originally from San Antonio, TX, Maldonado’s passion for theatre ignited at the age of 10, and he has since graced numerous stages, captivating audiences with his talent and dedication. He has earned multiple performance accolades, including the UIL Best Performer Award for roles in All My Sons and Picnic. Regional credits range from Into the Woods (Jack) to Les Misérables (Marius).

In 2024, Maldonado represented the Majestic Empire/Joci Awards and competed in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as the “Jimmy Awards”) on Broadway. He has also caught the attention of the film industry with his breakthrough title role in the independent film, Jack, and then won the Best Actor Award at the Texas Indie Film Festival for his role of ‘Miguel’ in the critically acclaimed film Desolate. Kruz serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists everywhere, demonstrating that dreams, with dedication and talent, can take flight.

Director Lonny Price is thrilled to introduce Kruz Maldonado as the high-flying ‘Peter Pan.’ “I’m so excited for the country to experience PETER PAN with Kruz Maldonado! He’s funny, moving, utterly charismatic and the way he connects with an audience is a real pleasure to watch! Kruz is ‘Peter Pan!’”

Aubrie-Mei Rubel joins ‘Peter Pan’ and the ‘Lost Boys’ as ‘Wendy Darling’. Aubrie-Mei Rubel, a proud Wagner College alum, brings a wealth of experience and undeniable talent to the iconic role of ‘Wendy.’ She is ecstatic to be making her National Tour debut, fulfilling a childhood dream that began with her own turn as ‘Peter Pan’ in a 5th-grade production.

Most recently, Aubrie-Mei charmed audiences across the country in TheaterWorksUSA's touring production of The Magic School Bus as ‘Wanda Li.’ Her impressive theatrical resume also includes standout performances as ‘Marcy Park’ in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, ‘Alyssa Greene’ in The Prom, and ‘Lizzie’ in Goblin Market.

Director Lonny Price is excited to announce Aubrie-Mei Rubel as ‘Wendy.’ "We are delighted to welcome Aubrie-Mei Rubel to our company. Her warmth and talent make her a perfectly splendid ‘Wendy,’ and we know audiences will fall in love with her performance. Her lovely voice, her sense of humor and impressive stage presence all add up to a Wendy you’ll never forget!”

Cody Garcia thrills on as ‘Captain Hook.’ They most recently starred as ‘Willy Wonka’ in the national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and as ‘Buddy’ in Elf; Bailey Frankenberg, Choctaw and a Tribal Member of the Cherokee Nation is so proud to be a part of and witness the effects of this fresh version of Neverland as ‘Tiger Lily.’

The full cast is completed by Shefali Deshpande as ‘Mrs. Darling,’ Kurt Perry as ‘Smee,’ Owen Suarez as ‘John,’ Zaynn Arora as ‘Michael.’ The ensemble includes Jonah Barricklo, Ryan Behan, Christian A. Boyd, Eduardo Campirano III, Calista Jones, Brandon LaShai, Lucas Moran, Ernesto Olivas, Hannah Schmidt, Zanie Love Shaia, Aaron Stewart and James Douglas Vinson. The swings are Tony Collins, Leo Gallegos, Serenity Mariana and Cheyenne Omani.

ABOUT PETER PAN

The adventure begins when Peter Pan and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying”, “I Gotta Crow”, “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland”. PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

Based on Sir James M. Barrie's classic tale and originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, PETER PAN features an iconic and unforgettable score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and additional music by Jule Styne.

PETER PAN is directed by Lonny Price, with additional book by Larissa FastHorse, choreography by Lorin Latarro and flying sequence choreography by Paul Rubin, with music supervision, original adaptation and additional arrangements, fight music and dance arrangements by Andy Einhorn and fight music and dance arrangements by David Dabbon. The national tour has scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, projections by David Bengali, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas, fight direction by Rick Sordelet & Christian Kelly-Sordelet and “Tinker Bell” design by Paul Kieve. The Associate Director is Matt Cowart and the Associate Choreographer is Travis Waldschmidt, with casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA and additional casting by Michael Donovan Casting. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations, executive producer Trinity Wheeler.

The PETER PAN tour is conducted by Jonathan Marro. The stage management team is led by Megan Belgam with Kendall Stevens. The company management team is led by Luke Meyer with Tyler Pascucci.

