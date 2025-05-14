OSCAR PETERSON AT 100: A CANADIAN CELEBRATION Comes To Massey Hall In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 14, 2025, Massey Hall will present Oscar Peterson at 100: A Canadian Celebration featuring an all-star roster of musicians coming together to celebrate international Jazz legend, Oscar Peterson's 100 birthday. New additions to line-up include two Canadian Jazz legends, Dave Young and Oliver Jones.

Dave Young and Oliver Jones will join the previously announced acclaimed Canadian musicians on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall: Amanda Tosoff, Andrew McAnsh, Caity Gyorgy, Chet Doxas, Chris Butcher, Colleen Allen, Jim Doxas, Jocelyn Gould, Jodi Proznick, Joe Sealy, Kevin Turcotte, Laila Biali, Lex French, Mark McLean, Matt Woroshyl, Mike Downes, Reg Schwager, Robi Botos, Sean Nimmons, Taurey Butler, and Thompson Egbo-Egbo.

Oscar Peterson at 100: A Canadian Celebration will feature music from throughout Peterson's near seven-decade career, with a mix of both his original compositions and jazz standards, performed with love by an eclectic mix of artists, all of whom have drawn inspiration from Peterson's immeasurable legacy.

The evening, co-produced by Céline Peterson and JUNO Award-winning drummer, composer, educator, and the evening's Musical Director, Jim Doxas, was born from the pair's desire to curate an evening that embodied the excellence that Peterson led throughout his life.

Tickets to Oscar Peterson at 100, A Canadian Celebration are available now by visiting www.masseyhall.com or calling the box office at 416-872-4255.

