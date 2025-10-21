OCTET Extended for Ninth Week at Crow’s Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Crow’s Theatre, Soulpepper Theatre, and The Musical Stage Company have announced that the Canadian premiere of Dave Malloy’s OCTET has been extended for a ninth week, now running through November 9, 2025, due to overwhelming audience demand.

Directed by Chris Abraham—Artistic Director of Crow’s Theatre and the force behind the Canadian premieres of Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812—OCTET is a hypnotic and darkly funny a cappella musical about how the internet has reshaped human connection. The production, which opened Crow’s 2025–26 season, has played to sold-out houses and critical acclaim since its September debut.

The all-Canadian cast features Damien Atkins, Alicia Ault, Andrew Broderick, Ben Carlson, Hailey Gillis, Zorana Sadiq, Jaqueline Thair, and Giles Tomkins. Music direction is by Ryan deSouza, choreography by Cameron Carver, set design by Joshua Quinlan, lighting design by Imogen Wilson, sound design by Olivia Wheeler, costume design by Ming Wong, and video design by Nathan Bruce.

“Where Natasha and Pierre looks back to the 19th century, Octet examines one of the most urgent questions of our time—how technology changes our sense of self and our longing for connection,” said Chris Abraham. “Like all of Dave Malloy’s work, it’s layered, funny, and deeply moving. We’re thrilled to continue giving his music and vision a home in Toronto.”

Set within a mysterious 12-step meeting, OCTET unfolds entirely through eight voices in harmony, blending Malloy’s signature wit and insight with lush, genre-defying choral composition. The musical has been praised as a modern masterpiece since its Off-Broadway debut at Signature Theatre in 2019, where it won multiple awards including the Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Musical.

Part of a new strategic partnership between Crow’s Theatre and Soulpepper Theatre, OCTET runs in tandem with Lucy Kirkwood’s THE WELKIN, offering audiences a season of dynamic collaboration between two of Toronto’s leading companies.