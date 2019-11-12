No Humbug! Michael Therriault Back As Scrooge In Shaw Festival's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Molly Atkinson once again directs the Tim Carroll-adapted A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens's beloved tale of redemption and hope. Returning to the Shaw Festival's Royal George Theatre from November 13 to December 22, the holiday classic hits the stage just in time to herald Niagara-on-the-Lake's historic main street's transformation into the ultimate Christmas village.



Now in its third year, The Shaw's production A Christmas Carol has become a true holiday tradition for families and those heartily embracing the spirit of the season. Through the magic of puppetry, music and dance, A Christmas Carol tells the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from stingy miser to generous soul. Following a rousing chorus of carols at the end of the show, audience members are invited to join the cast on stage and capture the moment with a selfie. A Christmas Carol is just one of Niagara-on-the-Lake's holiday highlights that includes the Candlelight Stroll, ice skating at Fort George, the Christmas parade and The Shaw's holiday mainstage musical Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn.



A Christmas Carol features Michael Therriault as the one and only Ebenezer Scrooge, the cruel curmudgeon generations have loved to hate, together with Peter Fernandes, Patty Jamieson, Andrew Lawrie, Marie Mahabal, Marla McLean, Sarena Parmar, PJ Prudat, Graeme Somerville and Sanjay Talwar.



On stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake) from November 13 to December 22, A Christmas Carol is proudly sponsored by the Shaw Guild, with additional support provided by Hodgson Russ LLP and its official hotel partner Vintage Hotels. The Royal George Theatre is sponsored by CIBC.



The family-friendly production has an age recommendation of 6+.



Tickets for the 2020 presentation of A Christmas Carol are currently on sale to Friends of The Shaw and will be available to the public December 7.





