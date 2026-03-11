Whitehorse Will Perform at Danforth Music Hall

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Massey Hall presents will present at Danforth Music Hall featuring Chloë Doucet on Friday, May 29, 2026.

For the first time, Whitehorse hit the road as a true family band — a full-circle moment where two decades of music-making now spans generations on stage.

With their new album All I Want Is All of It, Whitehorse return to the sound that first defined them: folk-rock romanticism, raw storytelling, and the lived-in chemistry of two decades spent writing, touring, and building a life together. Recorded in a farmhouse setting with an emphasis on instinct over perfection, the album captures the duo at their most direct and personal, letting the songs breathe with the textures of the world around them.

The All of It Tour brings those songs to life with a full band that reflects the deeply personal nature of the record. Longtime collaborator John Obercian returns on drums, joined by Jimi Doucet, Luke and Melissa's son, now performing full-time on keys.

For this tour, the family circle widens even further with the addition of daughter Chloë Doucet, a Toronto-based singer-songwriter whose jangly, incisive indie-pop — heard on her recent album Sincerely, has already taken her to stages alongside Hayden and performed in New York and Los Angeles.

Luke Doucet adds “After years of coyly rejecting our advances, the impossibly lovely and talented Chloë Doucet will be joining us on our Canadian tour. Not only will she be performing her songs at various intervals throughout the evening, she'll also be joining Whitehorse on guitar and vocals to round out what is now truly a family band, alongside her brother Jimi on keys. Initially we invited Chloë to open the show, but after some thought we decided an ‘evening with' Whitehorse featuring Chloë would feel more like the family celebration it really is.”

The evening unfolds over two sets, with Chloë joining the band throughout the performance, making the show feel like a true family affair.