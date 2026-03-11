12 LITRES 8800 STEPS World Premiere Set for Factory Theatre in Toronto

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The theatrical world premiere of 12 LITRES 8800 STEPS, written, directed, and performed by Anita La Selva, will run May 1–17 at Factory Theatre in Toronto. Developed over five years and inspired by La Selva’s experience with equine therapy, the production combines text, choreography, sound, and video projections.

The play is rooted in La Selva’s experience witnessing the impact of addiction on her partner and explores the stigma and emotional toll that addiction places on families and caregivers. La Selva performs the role of The Woman, alongside actor, puppeteer, and movement specialist Brad Cook as The Horse. The characters negotiate their relationship and navigate grief, play, and healing.

The production blends elements of magic realism with everyday reality while exploring the connections between mental health and addiction. According to the Mental Health Commission of Canada, one in five Canadians experiences addiction, while Statistics Canada reports that two-thirds of Canadians have experienced addiction within their immediate families.

The creative team includes production designer Trevor Schwellnus, dramaturg Martin Julien, choreographer Victoria Mata Soledad, sound designer Thomas Ryder Payne, and costume and horse mask designers Teresa Przybylski and Monica Viani. The production is co-directed by Beatriz Pizano.

12 LITRES 8800 STEPS will be presented at Factory Theatre Mainspace, located at 125 Bathurst Street in Toronto. The production runs approximately 80 minutes with no intermission.

Performances begin with previews May 1–3, followed by the opening performance May 6. Post-show talkbacks are scheduled for May 7 and May 14. The run concludes with a final performance May 17.

Tickets range from $25 for students, seniors, and arts workers to $35 regular admission and $50 supporter tickets. All preview performances are $25.

The production acknowledges support from the Canada Council for the Arts, the Government of Ontario, the Ontario Arts Council, and the Toronto Arts Council, with venue support from Factory Theatre. Additional sponsorship is provided by The Grind Magazine.

Tickets go on sale March 18 and can be purchased online at purchase.factorytheatre.ca/events, by phone at (416) 504-9971, or by email at boxoffice@factorytheatre.ca.