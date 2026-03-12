Herbie Hancock Set to Perform at Massey Hall in March 2026

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Massey Hall will present the return of legendary pianist and composer Herbie Hancock on Sunday, July 26, 2026, performing on the Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall to kick off his 2026 North American Summer Tour.

The performance celebrates a remarkable career spanning more than seven decades and highlighted by 14 Grammy Awards, reaffirming Hancock's enduring influence on the evolution of modern music. For the first time, Whitehorse hit the road as a true family band — a full-circle moment where two decades of music-making now spans generations on stage.

Now in the seventh decade of his professional life, Herbie Hancock remains firmly at the forefront of world culture, technology, business, and music. Since emerging in the 1960s, Hancock has played a pivotal role in nearly every major movement in contemporary music. As a member of the groundbreaking Miles Davis Quintet, he helped pioneer a new direction in jazz while simultaneously forging his own innovative path as a bandleader and recording artist.

Throughout the 1970s, Hancock expanded the boundaries of jazz with genre-defying recordings such as the landmark album Head Hunters, blending electric jazz, funk, and rock in a style that continues to influence generations of musicians. His later work pushed into electronic and dance music, most notably with the pioneering track Rockit and the album Future Shock, while he continued to explore acoustic jazz through projects including V.S.O.P..

Hancock has performed at Massey Hall many times over the years, including a historic appearance in 2001 when he recorded the Grammy Award–winning album Directions in Music: Live at Massey Hall on its storied stage.

His extraordinary list of accolades includes an Academy Award for his score to the film Round Midnight and 14 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for River: The Joni Letters. In 2011, Hancock received two additional Grammy Awards for the globally collaborative album The Imagine Project.

Beyond performance and recording, Hancock continues to shape the future of jazz through leadership and advocacy. He serves as Creative Chair for Jazz for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and Institute Chairman of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz. In 2011 he was named a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, and in 2013 he received a prestigious Kennedy Center Honor.

His acclaimed memoir, Herbie Hancock: Possibilities, was published in 2014, and in 2016 he received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his immeasurable contributions to music and culture.

With a legacy that continues to shape the sound of modern music, Herbie Hancock's return to Massey Hall promises to be an unforgettable evening celebrating one of the most influential artists of our time.