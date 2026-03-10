AN EVENING WITH ZADIE SMITH Comes to Massey Hall

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Massey Hall will present an evening with award-winning British author Zadie Smith on Sunday, October 18 on the Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall. In a wide-ranging conversation, Smith will reflect on art, politics, memory, compassion, and the enduring question of what makes us human. Zadie Smith will be signing books after the event.

A literary powerhouse and north-west London legend, Zadie Smith brings her trademark blend of intellect, wit, and incisive cultural commentary to this special event. At a time when complex ideas are often reduced to feed-friendly takes, Smith invites audiences to resist the comfort of simple narratives. Through literature and imagination, she explores the unseen fractures of contemporary life, demonstrating her unrivalled ability to think deeply and compassionately about the challenges of our time.

This illuminating conversation will draw inspiration from her new essay collection, Dead and Alive, which ranges across politics on both sides of the Atlantic, cinema, galleries, and the question of who gets to make art. With her signature mix of intellectual rigor and irreverence, Smith offers razor-sharp insights into culture and creativity—reminding us that, in a fractious and fast-moving world, curiosity remains one of our most powerful tools.

From her beloved novels—White Teeth, On Beauty, and The Fraud—to acclaimed essay collections including Changing My Mind, Zadie Smith has captivated readers and critics alike with her singular literary voice and boundless intellectual curiosity.

In Dead and Alive, Smith reflects on the passions that have shaped her life and work: the artists who move her, the writers who have influenced her, and the city she calls home. With a keen eye on both past and present, she considers what it means to live thoughtfully in our contemporary moment while remaining connected to the histories that shape it.