National Ballet of Canada Postpones Karen Kain Way Unveiling Ceremony

Please note, that The National Ballet of Canada has postponed the unveiling of Karen Kain Way, which was scheduled to take place Friday, March 13, 2020 outside the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. A new date for the unveiling will be announced at a later date.

One of the greatest classical dancers of her generation, Ms. Kain joined the National Ballet in 1969 and went on to a distinguished national and international career. She retired from the stage in 1997 and continued to serve the company as Artist-in-Residence, Artistic Associate and then as Artistic Director. Ms. Kain has led the National Ballet with great success since 2005. She is the longest serving Artistic Director of the National Ballet since Founder Celia Franca. In January 2021, Ms. Kain will retire as Artistic Director and will be named Artistic Director Emeritus.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You