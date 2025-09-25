NYO Canada Names Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser As Music Director To Bridge Youth Training

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Youth Orchestra of Canada has appointed Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser as Music Director for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, positioning the organization at the forefront of youth orchestra development with a music director whose international expertise in education, performance and audience development will shape the next generation of Canada's musical leaders.

In his inaugural season, Bartholomew-Poyser will lead the 2026 NYO Canada Orchestra in a program featuring a world premiere of a commissioned Canadian work and masterpieces by Prokofiev, Mozart, and Strauss alongside works by Williams Grant Still and Anna Clyne. The program exemplifies his innovative approach to creating accessible, engaging and challenging concerts that bridge contemporary voices with classical repertoire.

Bartholomew-Poyser brings extensive experience in youth and professional orchestral leadership, which gives him an innate understanding of the crucial transition from youth to professional orchestra. He currently holds the positions of Principal Youth Conductor and Creative Partner with the National Arts Centre Orchestra, Resident Conductor of Engagement and Education at the San Francisco Symphony, Barrett Principal Education Conductor and Community Ambassador of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and Artist in Residence and Community Ambassador of Symphony Nova Scotia.

In addition to these positions, Bartholomew-Poyser has gained international recognition, conducting major orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra, and Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.

"Daniel represents the future of Canadian conducting, someone who understands that musical excellence, education, and audience engagement go hand in hand," noted Christie Gray, CEO. "NYO Canada is thrilled to be working with this visionary and deeply insightful artist as he shapes the next generation of Canadian musicians."

Known for creating groundbreaking and innovative programs, Bartholomew-Poyser was featured in the award-winning 2019 CBC documentary "Disruptor Conductor," and hosts the weekly national CBC Radio show "Centre Stage," establishing his profile as a leading voice for classical music in Canada.

"I'm deeply honoured to join NYO Canada," said Bartholomew-Poyser. "I'm excited to work with these extraordinary young artists to create performances that speak to all Canadians and nurture musicianship at the absolute highest level. My goal is to program concerts that are both musically excellent and genuinely welcoming, where every Canadian can see themselves reflected, feel they belong, and truly fall in love with the Orchestra."