Menon Dwarka Named Executive Director Of The Art Of Time Ensemble

The Art of Time Ensemble announces Menon Dwarka as our new Executive Director. Menon will replace David Abel, who is joining the National Arts Centre as Managing Director, English Theatre.

A self-described citizen of the world, Menon is an experienced arts administrator, composer, and writer ho has spent the majority of his professional life in New York City. A two-year stint in the city pursuing doctoral studies in music became an almost 20-year American odyssey of composing music for television, running programs in music and technology for the 92nd Street Y, Harlem School of the Arts, and Greenwich House, and writing articles on modernism and post-modernism for Steinway's Listen: Life with Music & Culture, where he also serves as Editorial Consultant.

Since his return to Canada in 2013, Menon has lead two multi-disciplinary community arts organizations: 918 Bathurst, home to the Music Gallery; and Arts Etobicoke, where he secured a half-million dollar award from the Canada Council's Digital Strategies Fund toward the creation of a cultural mapping project for the inner suburbs of Toronto.

A natural capacity-builder, Menon has represented the arts sector through work on the City of Toronto's Economic Development and Culture Strategic Planning Committee, Metcalf Foundation's Creative Strategies Incubator, and most recently, the Canadian Opera Company's Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Art of Time Ensemble, an organization whose artistic vision I have long admired," said Menon. "For me, this role offers a wonderful opportunity to combine my knowledge of the arts, technology, community and audience building to build on the the strong base that Andrew and David have established."

"Menon is a great addition to the Art of Time Ensemble," said Andrew Burashko, founder and Artistic Director of the Art of Time Ensemble. "Not only does he bring a love, knowledge, and passion for music, but his international experience will allow us to bring the Art of Time Ensemble to new audiences. I look forward to collaborating with him."

Fun fact about Menon: He might be the only Executive Director in Canada who can brag about having a recurring segment on Sesame Street! (Keep an eye out for Murray the Muppet goes to Music School)

Menon will officially join the Art of Time Ensemble on May 14, 2019.

About Art of Time Ensemble:

Through engaging, dynamic and utterly unique performances and collaborations, Art of Time Ensemble fuses classical music, in its many forms, with other genres including jazz, pop, electronica, rock, folk, electroacoustic, and gospel to reveal the qualities that lie at the heart of all great music.

Founded in 1998 by renowned concert pianist Andrew Burashko, who invited a group of like-minded musicians and prominent figures in dance, theatre and other art forms to perform one-off concerts in Toronto, Art of Time Ensemble has gone on to become a leader in Toronto's vibrant performing arts scene.

Now celebrating its 20 anniversary, Art of Time Ensemble performs through a subscription season at the Harbourfront Centre Theatre in Toronto. The company also performs regularly at Toronto's Koerner Hall, and tours extensively through Canada and the U.S., often playing with leading Canadian orchestras. To learn more, visit www.artoftimeensemble.com





