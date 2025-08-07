Meagan Bebenek Fundation Will Host 'Night of Discovery' With Sean Jones

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Meagan Bebenek Fundation has announced “Night of Discovery,” a powerful evening of purpose, passion, and progress that will take place September 25, 2025 at the legendary El Mocambo in Toronto. The event marks a milestone moment. The official launch of MBF’s 25th anniversary year, celebrating a quarter-century of progress, partnerships, and hope in the fight against childhood brain cancer. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, making this the perfect time to announce the Foundation’s bold and most ambitious initiative yet, the 25 in 25 Campaign, a commitment to fund 25 groundbreaking paediatric brain tumour seed research projects over the next year. There couldn’t be a better time to honor the lives touched by Meagan Bebenek Fundation and to rally support for the work still to come. “Night of Discovery” and MBF is excited to announce the dynamic, Juno Award winning artist Sean Jones, fresh off his successful Palais Royale residency will perform.



“It’s a privilege to lend my voice to such an important cause. Meagan Bebenek Foundation has spent 25 years turning heartbreak into hope, and I’m proud to stand with them as they launch the next chapter. Night of Discovery is more than a concert — it’s a movement, and I’m grateful to be part of it.” Sean Jones

“Night of Discovery” guests will feel the excitement and purpose in the room from the moment they enter. Attendees will enjoy, gourmet dining and curated cocktails, personal stories from families and researchers on the front lines and the very special unveiling of 25 in 25. The emotional unveiling showcases MBF’s legacy and bold vision for the future. Since its founding in memory of Meagan Bebenek, Meagan Bebenek Fondation has raised millions to support paediatric brain tumour research, awareness, and family support. MBF is a national charitable organization dedicated to driving research, raising awareness, and providing support for families affected by paediatric brain tumours. With hope at its core, MBF is advancing life-changing discoveries for children around the world. The 25 in 25 campaign is a powerful tribute to Meagan’s legacy and a critical step toward finding better treatments… and one day, a cure.