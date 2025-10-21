Massey Hall to Present William Prince With Boy Golden March 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Massey Hall has announced the return of William Prince to the Allan Slaight Stage for his third headlining concert at the historic venue on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET, with special guest Boy Golden.

The performance will celebrate Prince’s newly released album, Further From the Country (out October 17), a record that explores themes of distance, legacy, and belonging. The album—Prince’s fifth—reflects his gift for crafting songs that bridge the personal and universal, weaving stories of resilience and reflection through his signature blend of folk, country, and soul.

“The distance traveled on Further From the Country is generational, aspirational, and metaphysical,” Prince notes. “It’s a work of observation and ambition, rooted in family, memory, and what it means to keep moving forward.”

A two-time JUNO Award winner, Prince has earned acclaim for his evocative songwriting and grounded storytelling. His accolades include the John Prine Songwriter Fellowship and an Americana Honors & Awards nomination, alongside performances at the Newport Folk Festival, NPR’s Tiny Desk, and tours with The War and Treaty, Yola, and others.