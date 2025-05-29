MAJOR BARBARA Begins Performances In June at the Royal George Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Major Barbara, Shaw's timeless morality epic, returns to the Shaw Festival. Director Peter Hinton-Davis takes on the three-act social satire that pits charity against affluence, family against commerce, and religion head-to-head with politics.

Bursting with Shavian wit and razor-sharp dialogue, Shaw's Major Barbara continues to raise questions of justice, morality and the truth of human nature. This new production begins previews on Sunday, June 1 at the Royal George Theatre.

Barbara Undershaft (Gabriella Sundar Singh*) tends to London's poor and downtrodden as a Major in the Salvation Army. When her estranged father, mercurial arms merchant Andrew Undershaft (Patrick Galligan), returns to name an heir to his business, the two take a combative, if philosophical, interest in each other's work. As their sparring threatens to derail Barbara's engagement to humble scholar Adolphus Cusins (André Morin), father and daughter must both reckon with the difference between ideals and reality.

The 2025 Shaw Festival production of Major Barbara features a stellar ensemble led by Gabriella Sundar Singh as Barbara Undershaft, with Patrick Galligan portraying her father, Andrew Undershaft. The cast also includes Fiona Byrne in dual roles as Lady Britomart Undershaft and Rummy Mitchens, Patty Jamieson as Mrs. Baines and Musician, and Ron Kennell as Morrison, Peter Shirley, and Bilton. André Morin plays Adolphus Cusins, with Sepehr Reybod in the roles of Charles Lomax and Bill Walker. Taurian Teelucksingh appears as Stephen Undershaft and Snobby Price, while Lindsay Wu takes on the roles of Sarah Undershaft and Jenny Hill.

The creative and Production Team includes Peter Hinton-Davis as director, Gillian Gallow as set and Costume Designer, Bonnie Beecher as lighting designer, and Allen Cole as composer of original music. Stage management is handled by Michael Duggan, with Kevin Etherington as assistant stage manager and Sophie Gee as assistant director. Additional team members include Barry Liu (assistant set designer), Alex Sykes (assistant lighting designer), and Trevor Hughes (sound consultant). Fight direction is by David Chinchilla, with Gabriella Sundar Singh as fight captain, and Patty Jamieson serving as music captain. Vocal and dialect coaching is provided by Jeffrey Simlett, and Joshua Sidlofsky, a member of the Baillie Cohort, joins as an understudy.

On stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street) from June 1 to October 5 (available for review beginning June 20), Major Barbara is recommended for audience members 13+. Running time is approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission.

Production support provided by the Gabriel Pascal Memorial Fund and Dorothy Strelsin Foundation.

The Royal George Theatre's main season is sponsored by 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa.

The Shaw Festival's 2025 season runs through to December 21, with a playbill featuring The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Anything Goes, Wait Until Dark, Tons of Money, Major Barbara, Murder-on-the-Lake, Gnit, Blues for an Alabama Sky, Irving Berlin's White Christmas and A Christmas Carol. This season's Spiegeltent lineup includes Dear Liar, La Vie En Rose, Ella and Louis, May I Have The Pleasure?, The Roll of Shaw – Through the Wardrobe, The Frogs, Coffee Concerts, Speakeasies, What's In Your Songbook and Gospel Choir.

Direct bus service from Downtown Toronto and Burlington to Niagara-on-the-Lake is available on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express. Luxury buses are standard size wheelchair accessible, offer free Wi-Fi and have an on-board host. $39 return per person. Ticket to a 2025 performance is required. Please pre-arrange with the Box Office. Schedule is subject to change. Please confirm dates and times with the Shaw Festival Box Office.

For more information, to purchase performance tickets or a seat on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express, please contact the Shaw Festival Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com.

The Festival's current Duty of Care health-related protocols and policies can be found on shawfest.com/duty-of-care.

Comments

