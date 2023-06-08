MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse Raises Over $1 Million

By: Jun. 08, 2023

MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse raised over $1 million. The annual fundraising gala took place on June 6 in Toronto at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

Deco-Danse was presented by CIBC, continuing their 15-year support of The National Ballet of Canada’s annual gala event.  

The hour-long performance featured the world premiere of All That Is Within choreographed by Principal Dancer Siphesihle November, created for and performed by First Soloist Tanya Howard who retires at the end of the 2022/23 season after 25 brilliant years with the National Ballet. The evening included excerpts from George Balanchine’s Symphony in C and David Dawson’s Anima Animus as well as fractured, by incoming Choreographic Associate Ethan Colangelo.  

Following the performance, 2,000 attendees enjoyed signature cocktails at a reception inspired by the roaring 1920s in the Isadore and Rosalie Sharp City Room. The 570 gala dinner guests took to the stage at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts for a gourmet meal prepared by Sash Simpson and concluded the evening with a night of dancing with National Ballet artists.  

This year’s gala co-chairs were Sonja Berman, Cleophee Eaton and Candice Sinclair.  

Next year’s MAD HOT BALLET will take place on June 11, 2024.  


