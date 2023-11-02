Lyric Theatre Hosts Candlelight Christmas 2023

The event runs from December 7-10, 2023.

Nov. 02, 2023

Candlelight Christmas 2023 will light up the arrival of the Holiday season from December 7-10, 2023 at Concordia's Loyola Chapel. Artistic and Musical Director Bob Bachelor and 46 Lyric Theatre Singers look forward to welcoming audiences with a rich and varied repertoire of Christmas music from around the world.

Bob continues to be in great company with Assistant Musical Director Martin Kaller, and Rehearsal Pianist Chad Linsley, by his side. As tradition would have it, the Singers' voices and the warmth of their candlelight promise to illuminate the Loyola Chapel over four performances.

Familiar holiday tunes will be sure to stun audiences with their brilliant arrangements by the likes of Kirby Shaw, Mark Hayes, and Andy Beck, to name a few. Audiences can expect a range of carefully selected music from classical songs all the way to Broadway-style showstoppers, offering an inspiring repertoire sure to delight all music-lovers. The Lyric Theatre Singers will be accompanied by 5 talented musicians: Chad Linsley (piano), Peter Colantonio (percussion), Tim Malloch (flutes), Ella Hopwood (cello), Kyra Charlton (harp). “It is our hope that our audience will experience a few moments of peace,
reflection and joy as we offer them our musical wishes for a wonderful holiday time!”  - Bob Bachelor, Founder & Artistic Director As the holidays approach, The Lyric Theatre Singers hope to have a positive impact beyond the venue walls and have a special thought for those less fortunate in our community. Cash donations will gratefully be accepted at every concert, on behalf of The Depot Community Food Centre. 




