Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; at Assembly Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Alia Rasul - MORO GIRL - Tarragon Theatre 25%

Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theater 22%

Beau Dixon - FREEDOM CABARET 2.0: HOW BLACK MUSIC SHAPED THE DREAM OF AMERICA - Stratford Festival 14%

Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 12%

Coral Benzie - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 9%

Martin Julien - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times 5%

Robert Cushman - NO ONE IS ALONE: A SONDHEIM CELEBRATION - Stratford Festival 5%

Pearle Harbour - AGIT-POP! - Stratford Festival 5%

James Smith - LESSONS IN TEMPERAMENT - Stratford Festival 2%

Deborah Kimmett - OVERNIGHT SENSATION - The Social Capital 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 57%

Jaz ‘Fairy J’ Simone - DEATH AND THE KING’S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 24%

Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 20%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dana Osborne - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 25%

Sarah Uwadiae - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 19%

Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 15%

Georges Michael Fanfan - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 13%

Gillian Gallow - IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Shaw Festival 10%

A. W. Nadine Grant - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 7%

Julie Fox - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 6%

Kalina Popova - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 45%

Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 25%

Robert McQueen - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 18%

Peter Hinton-Davis - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 11%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 66%

Roberto Sapienza - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 34%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Mona Zaidi - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 29%

Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre 13%

Tawiah Ben M’Carthy - DEATH AND THE KING’S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 13%

Jani Lauzon - 1939 - Stratford Festival 13%

Antoni Cimolino - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 11%

Helen Juvonen - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 10%

Tyler J. Seguin - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 6%

Peter Pasyk - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 5%



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

SKETCH T-REX - Sex T-Rex Comedy 60%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 40%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

TITA JOKES BY TITA COLLECTIVE - Assembly Theatre 34%

LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 18%

1939 - Stratford Festival 15%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 15%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 10%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 7%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Walton - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 29%

Raha Javanfar - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre 21%

Amber Hood - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 12%

Michael Walton - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 12%

Christopher Dennis - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 11%

Kimberly Purtell - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 9%

Karen Elizabeth - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 7%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Franklin Brasz - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 63%

David Atkinson - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 37%



Best Musical (Professional)

CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 53%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 24%

BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 23%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 19%

& JULIET - Princess of wales theatre 17%

FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 16%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 12%

1939 - Stratford Festival 9%

THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 6%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 6%

BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 5%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 5%

HAMLET-911 - Stratford Festival 3%

THE GOOD GUYS - The Flare Productions 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Diana Del Rosario - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 32%

Karolina Kotus - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 28%

Natalie McClagan - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 20%

Tommy Amoroso - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 20%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Jennifer Rider-Shaw - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 23%

Chelsea Preston - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 20%

Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 19%

Krystle Chance - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 15%

Indigo Chesser - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 9%

Tyrone Huntley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Princess of Wales 8%

Krystle Chance - DIXON ROAD - Obsidian Theatre 6%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Doug Sroka - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 62%

Anthony Botelho - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 38%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Amaka Umeh - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 22%

Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 19%

Rami Al-Qeisi - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 18%

Sierra Haynes - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 16%

Jessica B. Hill - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Stratford Festival 9%

Allison Edwards-Crewe - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 6%

Matthew G Brown - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre 4%

Anthony Santiago - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 4%

David Whiteley - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

Deborah Kimmet - OVERNIGHT SENSATION - The Social Capital 1%



Best Play (Professional)

MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 28%

DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 16%

THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 15%

RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 14%

IS GOD IS - Canadian Stage 11%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 7%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 5%

THE MISER - Stratford Festival 5%

INTANGIBLE ADORATIONS CARAVAN - Mighty Brave Productions 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 68%

Meg Gibson - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 32%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Gianfrancesco - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 25%

Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 14%

Rachel Forbes - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 13%

Brandon Kleiman - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 9%

Julie Fox - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 7%

Kalina Popova - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 6%

Teresa Przybylski - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 6%

Haui - HAMLET 911 - Stratford Festival 6%

Tony Jones - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 5%

Haui - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times 4%

Paul Boddum - KAMLOOPA - Soulpepper 4%

Haui - GUIDED BY STARLIGHT - Luminato Festival 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Peter McBoyle - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 55%

Thomas Ryder Payne - IS GOD IS - Soulpepper 18%

Sean Meldrum - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 16%

Adrian Shepherd-Gawinski - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 11%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Steve Ross - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 34%

Dan Chameroy - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 20%

Eva Petris - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 20%

Sandra Caldwell - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 13%

Alvin Crawford - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Princess of Wales Theatee 7%

Eden Broda - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Christoph Ibrahim - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 63%

Taylor Tofflemire - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Pupptery and Film 37%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

André Sills - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 31%

Akosua Amo-Adem - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 30%

Lucy Peacock - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 24%

Stephen Jackman-Torkoff - EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 16%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 50%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kid-Safe Productions 29%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 21%

