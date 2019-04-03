LIES AND CONSEQUENCES Opens April 30

LIES AND CONSEQUENCES, by Carol Libman, directed by Jeanette Dagger, will be presented by Rare Day Projects, at the Red Sandcastle Theatre, 922 Queen Street east, from April 30 to May 5, 2019.

What happens when a long - held family secret is secret no longer?

Martha is a successful writer and university professor. The action of the play takes place in a single day, when her favourite cousin, Peter, arrives at her university with his family, to receive an award for his ground-breaking medical research.

Thirty years ago, when Martha was ten years old an event happened which she believes she has successfully suppressed. However, memory cannot so easily be controlled. And when it emerges, with charges and counter-charges, who can we believe? Which story defines the 'truth', and who is to judge?

As for consequences, is 'keeping it in the family' ever really justified?

LIES AND CONSEQUENCES poses the questions, but there are no easy answers..

The cast features Christopher Kelk, Tara Baxendale, Martha Breen, Ryan Bannon, Derek Perks and Clara Matheson.

Performances are April 30 - May 4, at 8 pm, May 2,4 and 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, cash only, $25 general admission, $20 for seniors, students, arts workers, or online at www.liesandconsequences.brownpapertickets.com

There will be a talk-back after the matinee performance on May 2.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You