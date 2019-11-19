Join Guelph Chamber Choir's Annual CHRISTMAS LESSONS & CAROLS Concert

Enter into the true spirit of the season with a concert that will appeal to all ages. Join us for an afternoon of singing at the Guelph Chamber Choir's Christmas Lessons & Carols Concert, conducted by Charlene Pauls, on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the beautiful St. George's Anglican Church in downtown Guelph.

Joining in the merriment is a festive brass quintet with regional musicians Kevin Swinden and Julia Vaughan on trumpets, Tony Snyder on horn, John Monkhouse on trombone, and Eric Probst on tuba. Gerry Manning will helm St. George's mighty 1926 Casavant pipe organ, featuring over 3,000 pipes, and our own Alison MacNeill will join in on piano.

An interesting feature of the afternoon will be an Arabic Christmas song, Laylat al Meelad, featuring mezzo-soprano Natalie Fasheh, a Palestinian-Jordanian community-engaged artist, singer, choral conductor, arranger, and poet. She is on a mission to harness music's power in building social and cultural bridges by facilitating empowering community music experiences.

Conductor Charlene Pauls noted "Doesn't everyone love Christmas music? We have a brilliant brass quintet joining us and will include many moments for audience members to sing along with beloved carols. We will intersperse seasonal readings as we celebrate the music of Christmas both new and familiar. Favourite carols will include Joy to the World, O Little Town of Bethlehem, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, and O Come, All Ye Faithful. We will explore some of the great wealth of Canadian Christmas music with pieces by Healey Willan, Eleanor Daley, Stephen Chatman, Patrick Murray, and Kathleen Allan. Rounding out the afternoon are Benjamin Britten's haunting A Boy Was Born, Michael Praetorius' bubbly In Dulci Jubilo, and Leroy Anderson's witty and nostalgic Sleigh Ride."

Single tickets for Christmas Lessons & Carols on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 3:00 pm at St. George's Anglican Church are now available for only $25 each or 4 for $80. We encourage young adults to attend with $10 tickets for students and those 30 and under, and only $5 for youth 14 and under.



Further info and online ticket ordering available at http://guelphchamberchoir.ca/

Tickets may also be ordered by calling 519-763-3000 (the River Run Centre Box Office)





