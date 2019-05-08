Jake Epstein Makes Solo Theatrical Debut At Toronto Fringe

Jake Epstein and Derrick Chua are thrilled to announce the World Premiere of Epstein's autobiographical tale Boy Falls From The Sky: Jake Epstein Live at Supermarket, playing as part of the Toronto Fringe Festival, July 3 - 14, 2019. Performance venue Supermarket is a vibrant restaurant and bar, located in the heart of Kensington Market at 268 Augusta Avenue (just south of College Street), Toronto.

He's been "that guy from Degrassi", starred in US National Tours of Spring Awakening and American Idiot, played Spider-Man on Broadway in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark and originated the lead role of Gerry Goffin (Carole King's husband) in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Not bad for a kid who dreamed about performing on Broadway in the back seat of his parents' minivan on their annual family road-trip to NYC. But the thing about dreams is, they don't always go as planned. Through a series of funny and revealing stories and songs, ranging from touring the US, to surviving Spider-Man, to enduring steroid shots and Broadway Boos, Epstein shares the rejection, stage fright and heartbreak behind a seemingly successful career in this showbiz tell-all. For anyone who's ever tried to go after their dreams.

According to Epstein: "I've spent my life going after my singular dream of doing musicals on Broadway. And what's crazy is that I achieved that dream. But the reality is that going after your dreams can be complicated and filled with disappointments. This show is my attempt to turn those disappointments into theatrical moments of joy and humour. I love story-telling and I thought this was a good story to tell. And you might even laugh."

Boy Falls From The Sky is directed by Robert McQueen (Selected directing credits: Fun Home, Life After, The Wild Party, Falsettos, Caroline, or Change, The Light In The Piazza (Musical Stage Company), The Immigrant (Harold Green Jewish Theatre), Man of La Mancha (Stratford Festival)), music directed by Daniel Abrahamson (Musicals include: Stars of Mars, Funny Business, Girls End, Act Now and Hugh and I. Musical direction for Drayton Entertainment, Magnus Theatre, Ryerson Theatre School, Bluewater Playhouse, Toronto and Edmonton Fringe Festivals), and produced by Derrick Chua (Selected credits: Mary's Wedding (Crow's), Music Music Life Death Music (Tarragon), Obeah Opera (Young Centre), I'm Doing This For You and Oh My Irma (International Tours)).

PERFORMANCES:

Thur July 4 at 7:00 pm | Fri July 5 at 5:00 pm | Sat July 6 at 7:00 pm | Sun July 7 at 4:00 pm**

Wed July 10 at 7:00 pm** | Thur July 11 at 7:00 pm | Fri July 12 at 5:00 pm | Sat July 13 at 7:00 pm

Tickets: $13.00. Fringe Box Office: 416.966.1062 or www.fringetoronto.com

**These performances will be ASL Interpreted





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You