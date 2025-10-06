HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER’S STONE IN CONCERT Comes to Roy Thomson Hall in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roy Thomson Hall will present Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert with a live orchestra on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, 2026, as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. Performances will take place on March 20 at 7 p.m. and March 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Audiences will experience the entire film projected in high definition on a 40-foot screen, while a live symphony orchestra performs John Williams’ unforgettable score note for note. The event invites fans to relive the wonder, adventure, and magic of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone like never before.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m. and may be purchased online at roythomsonhall.com/tickets or by calling 416-872-4255.

About the Harry Potter Film Concert Series

Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and CineConcerts, the Harry Potter Film Concert Series is the only official global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since its 2016 world premiere, more than 3 million fans have experienced these performances, with over 2,900 concerts presented in more than 48 countries.

“In bringing these films to life with a live orchestra, fans can rediscover the story through the power of John Williams’ music,” said Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. “This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Added Brady Beaubien, CineConcerts Producer: “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world, and we hope that by performing this incredible music alongside the film, audiences will continue to celebrate the wizarding world.”

About the Film

In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first installment of J.K. Rowling’s beloved series, young Harry learns on his 11th birthday that he is the son of two wizards and has magical powers of his own. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he discovers friendship, adventure, and a destiny that will lead him to face the darkest of foes.

For more information about the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, visit harrypotterinconcert.com.