HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Golden Snitch Ticket Lottery Is Now Open

The Golden Snitch Ticket Lottery is your weekly chance to purchase tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre for only $40. A limited number of Golden Snitch tickets are available for each performance.

HOW TO ENTER

Sign up at https://lottery.mirvish.com/



Each week, beginning Monday at 12:01AM ET until Friday 10:00AM ET, theatregoers can enter the lottery for their chance to purchase $40 tickets to the following week's performances. A maximum of two tickets per winning entry will apply and seating locations will vary. Golden Snitch Ticket Lottery Terms and Conditions.

The Canadian Premiere production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins performances May 31, 2022, at the newly remodeled CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto. The official media performance will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins 19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world. Now they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Featuring spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in J.K. Rowling's epic saga and the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. It has been seen by over 4.5 million people worldwide and holds 60 major honours, with a record nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade" (Forbes). This one-of-a-kind experience is packed with "thrilling theatricality and pulse-pounding storytelling" (The Hollywood Reporter). Audiences are "audibly wowed, cheering and gasping" (The Telegraph), as "visions of pure enchantment send shivers down your spine" (Rolling Stone). "You'll be wondering 'how'd they do that?' for days to come" (People Magazine).

ABOUT THE CANADIAN CAST

Trevor White stars as Harry Potter, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter and Luke Kimball as their son Albus Potter; Gregory Prest as Ron Weasley, Sarah Afful as Hermione Granger and Hailey Lewis as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; Brad Hodder as Draco Malfoy, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as his son Scorpius Malfoy, Sara Farb as Delphi Diggory, Fiona Reid as Professor McGonagall, and Steven Sutcliffe as Severus Snape.

Also starring are: Kaleb Alexander, Nick Boegel, Kevin Bundy, Michael Chiem, Mark Crawford, Raquel Duffy, Bryce Fletch, Simon Gagnon, Raylene Harewood, Wychita Henricks, Asha James, Mandy Keating, Lucas Meeuse, Miranda Meijer, Kyle Orzech, Andy Pogson, Katie Ryerson, Yemie Sonuga, Jennifer Thiessen, Brendan Wall, David D'Lancy Wilson, Kyle Wong, Shawn Wright and Synthia Yusuf.

PRODUCTION HISTORY & CREATIVE TEAM

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child had its world premiere on June 7, 2016 at London's Palace Theatre, where it continues to play to capacity audiences. The New York production began on March 16, 2018 at the newly renovated Lyric Theatre, where it is now in its fourth year. The Melbourne, Australian production began January 18, 2019 at the Princess Theatre where it is now in its third year. The San Francisco production began on October 23, 2019 and continues to play at the Curran Theatre. The German production began February 7, 2020 and continues at Hamburg's Mehr! The Toronto production beginning May 31, 2022 is the play's sixth international production, with the Japanese production following on June 16, 2022 at Tokyo's TBS Akasaka SCT Theatre.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, casting by Dayton Walters Casting, CSA, CDC, with additional consultation by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced in Toronto by originating producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions with Canadian producer David Mirvish.

Hold on to the edge of your seat, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that is everything you hoped for and more.