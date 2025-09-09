HANSEL & GRETEL Comes to the Capitol Theatre Port Hope This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Capitol Theatre Port Hope has shared the cast and creative team of the world premiere of Hansel & Gretel - The Sticky and Sweet Panto, written and directed by the Capitol's Artistic Director, Rob Kempson. As in past years there will be performances suitable for the "Naughty" recommended for guests of 16 years of age or more, and for the "Nice" a version recommended for ages eight and up. The panto runs from November 21 to December 28 and tickets are on sale now.

Hansel and Gretel are siblings who are abandoned in a forest, and due to some rather unfortunate navigation, they fall into the hands of a nasty witch who lives in a gingerbread house. With songs you know and love, hilarious characters, and the silliest of stories, this sugar-laden panto will have you rolling in the aisles.

The roles of Hansel and Gretel will be played by Amir Haidar and Michelle Yu, with Jacob MacInnis as the Witch. The ensemble also includes: Kory Fulton, Arinea Hermans, Jeremy Lapalme, Yunike Soedarmasto, Nathanael Judah and musician Justin Han.

Says Kempson: "I am honoured to be the writer of our annual panto this year, one of the most anticipated events in our community over the holidays. Ever since beginning my work at the Capitol in 2021, I have wanted to adapt Hansel & Gretel for our panto tradition and I'm delighted to share my silly vision with Capitol audiences."

The panto creative team includes choreographer Genny Sermonia, music director Scott Pietrangelo with music arrangements by Jeff Newberry, set designer Anna Treusch, associate set designer Mary Witlib, Costume Designer Joyce Padua, lighting designer Michelle Ramsay, sound designer Christie Heriot, Stage Manager Kat Chin, assistant stage manager Jess Gordon, and assistant director Jill Harper.