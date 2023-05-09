Great Lake Swimmers Come To TD Music Hall, November 15

TD Music Hall welcomes acclaimed indie-folk group, Great Lake Swimmers who bring their latest album, Uncertain Country, to TD Music Hall on November 15, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, May 12 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-0872-4255.

Featuring a blend of acoustic instruments, rural soundscapes, and wistful vocals, Great Lake Swimmers is led by songwriter/vocalist Tony Dekker with a revolving backing band. Based in Toronto, Ontario, the group emerged with a succession of heavily atmospheric albums recorded in old silos and rural country churches. The music has developed that pastoral warmth over subsequent albums through a continued vision to record and perform in acoustically unique and historical locales. They are renowned for their homespun folk and lush, intimate Americana in their live shows.

Twenty years since the first self-titled release, Uncertain Country shows a songwriter at the top of his craft with so much more to say. In a time of uncertainty, one thing is certain: the Great Lake Swimmers' first collection of new songs in five years is worth the wait.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.