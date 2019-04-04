Gabriel Arcand Comes to the Stage At Theatre Francais De Toronto

Théâtre français de Toronto is pleased to present Ecoutez nos défaites END (Listen to our Defeats), the spy thriller by celebrated writer Laurent Gaudé, adapted for the stage by Agathe Bioulès and meticulously directed by Roland Auzet. Co-created by Le Groupe de la Veillée (Montreal) and ACT Opus (France) and starring the outstanding Gabriel Arcand (Decline of the American Empire, Post Mortem, the Auction) and Thibault Vinçon, the play continues its international tour with a stop in Toronto (May 1-4, 2019). The play will be performed at the Berkeley Street Theatre and includes performances with surtitles. Following its presentation of Bigre, TfT is pleased to offer Toronto audiences another international show celebrated both in Montréal and in France.



SYNOPSIS: Assem is responsible for finding a former member of the elite American commando unit which eliminated bin Laden in the Abbotabad raid. He tracks his target relentlessly using elaborate communication and surveillance equipment. But his adversary has no intention of being caught: rather, he seeks to force Assem to admit his own sordid truths. Ecoutez nos défaites END (Listen to our defeats) is a gripping story about spies determined to expose each other's indiscretions and faults. What happens if you see yourself in the eyes of your adversary?



Laurent Gaudé offers us a sober reflection on the side effects of violence. With a surgeon's precision, he exposes the lacerations of those bruised souls operating in the shadows, orchestrating wars. For his part, Roland Auzet appropriates the language of propaganda so abundantly disseminated on the Internet by introducing a live video feed into his staging. He shares with us a brutal but necessary vision of the state of affairs in today's world.



With: Garbriel Arcand and Thibault Vinçon



TfT thanks its partners: Scotiabank (Show Sponsor), VIA Rail Canada (Season Sponsor), TD (Surtitles Sponsor) and Pierre et Mariel O'Neill-Karch (Show Patrons).







