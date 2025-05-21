FRED PENNER: Songs and Stories Comes to the Ada Slaight Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



YPT will present Canadian music icon Fred Penner on the Ada Slaight stage for a series of six nearly sold-out public concerts, from Saturday, May 24 to Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Penner, a four-time Juno Award-winner, continues to create new music and draw audiences in the thousands to his fun-filled concerts. This limited engagement at YPT is a chance for kids, parents, and grandparent to share a live music experience, featuring songs like "The Cat Came Back" and "Sandwiches,” which have shaped generations of Canadian children’s childhoods.

Forty-five years since releasing his first album –The Cat Came Back – the beloved entertainer continues to inspire children and families with his message of kindness. “Never underestimate your ability to make a difference in the life of a child,” says Penner, now 78.

Penner decided to become a children’s entertainer after his 12-year-old sister with Down’s Syndrome passed away. Inspired by her pure love of music and the ability of music to heal, he changed his plan to become an economist and dedicated his life to performing. His hit CBC television show, Fred Penner’s Place, ran for 12 seasons, delighting children across the country.

Fred Penner: Songs and Stories at YPT promises to be a magical experience for families – connecting generations and getting everyone on their feet to sing along and make new memories.

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 21% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds