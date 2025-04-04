FERTILITY Comes to Theatre Aquarius and Factory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Making its world premiere at Theatre Aquarius & Factory Theatre, Fertility is an original collective creation theatre piece about menstruation, miscarriage, abortion, infertility, postpartum depression, premature birth, trans identity, and menopause. Fertility was born from personal reflections on our own reproductive timelines, and realizing the need to bring private discussions about fertility into the public sphere. Fertility has been in development for 5 years.

Led by Artistic Director Laura Welch and supported by the Ontario Arts Council, Canada Council for the Arts, and the Hamilton City Enrichment Fund, Fertility is written and performed by a cast of ten prolific local Hamilton and Toronto artists: Kaleigh Gorka, Karen Ancheta, Miss Niki Nikita, Melissa Murray-Mutch, Carly Anna Billings, Kit Simmons, Bria McLaughlin, Meg Webster, Rebekka Gondosch and Laura Welch. It is directed by Sarah O'Brecht. In presenting Fertility and sharing these stories, we hope to continue to honour those who rarely see themselves represented on stage.

"The play Fertility took me by surprise in the best way. The stories were told with such raw honesty, humour, and candour that I was hooked from the start. The actors brought incredible depth to their performances, making every moment feel real and deeply moving. It was a powerful and unforgettable experience. A must see." - Juno Rinaldi (Workin' Moms)

Light Echo Theatre is a feminist Hamilton-based company that shares stories of women, queer, trans, and gender-expansive folks. We are dedicated to providing opportunities for local artists to be paid to work in their community and beyond. We envision a future where our stories go beyond stereotypes, shallow tropes, and express the full spectrum of our emotional experiences. In 2019 Light Echo Theatre was created in order to produce a benefit production of Eve Ensler's "The Vagina Monologues", raising funds for Sacha Sexual Assault Centre and Birthmark Doula Support. Now, in 2025, we are continuing this generous ethos of sharing and supporting vulnerable and beautiful stories through moving and important theatre.

The official show sponsor of Fertility is Ovry. Ovry is a Canadian, women-owned brand revolutionizing reproductive care with affordable, eco-conscious at-home tests. Ovry pregnancy and ovulation tests are just as accurate as leading brands but use 90% less plastic and cost a fraction of the price. They also offer an at-home male fertility test to help identify low sperm concentration. All Ovry products are proudly made in Canada.

Post-show talkbacks in both Hamilton (April 26) and Toronto (May 2) are generously sponsored by Blueberry Therapy. As Hamilton's premier pelvic health and pediatric therapy clinic, Blueberry Therapy understands intimately the complex physical and emotional landscape that women and gender expansive folks navigate throughout their lives. Founded in 2017 by Kristen Parise, a physiotherapist with over 25 years of experience and recipient of the YWCA's Women of Distinction Award, Blueberry Therapy has created a sanctuary where the topics often whispered about-pelvic pain, incontinence, sexual discomfort, pregnancy challenges, and menopausal transitions-are addressed with expertise, compassion, and dignity.

