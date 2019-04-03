Exclusive Photos! First Day of Rehearsal for Musical Stage Co's NEXT TO NORMAL

Presented by David Mirvish, the Musical Stage Company production of NEXT TO NORMAL takes over the CAA Theatre (formerly the Panasonic) from April 26 to May 19, 2019.

Winner of three Tony Awards and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, NEXT TO NORMAL explores a suburban household affected by mental illness. With a gripping story and a surging contemporary rock score, the show is a raw depiction of a family in crisis trying to overcome the past.

The Musical Stage Company production stars internationally acclaimed performer Ma-Anne Dionisio (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables) and features a powerhouse ensemble of Canada's top performers, Dora Award-winner Philip Akin directs an exhilarating new production of this favourite contemporary musical.

The company of NEXT TO NORMAL recently had their first rehearsal and BroadwayWorld Toronto got exclusive access to photos from their first day! Take a look below.

NEXT TO NORMAL, presented by the Musical Stage Company and David Mirvish, runs from April 26 to May 19, 2019 at the CAA Theatre (formerly the Panasonic).

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.mirvish.com/offmirvish/shows/next-to-normal





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories