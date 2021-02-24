Eric McCormack and Chilina Kennedy Announced as Part of DINNER A LA ART

Talk Is Free Theatre announced today the title and star-studded cast of one more reading as part of Dinner à la Art. Streaming for one night on April 11, 2021 at 7pm is a new adaptation of the seminal novel The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald. The classic novel was adapted for online audiences by Richard Ouzounian, who also directs.

Playing the role of the enigmatic Jay Gatsby is international star of Broadway, Film and Television, and best known for his role as Will Truman on NBC's smash hit sitcom Will & Grace, Eric McCormack . Star of Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chilina Kennedy will be playing debutante 'Daisy Buchanan'. The cast also includes TIFT co-founder and Stratford leading actor Mike Nadajewski Kimberly-Ann Truong , best known for her featured role in the Stratford Festival's The Rocky Horror Show, Autumn-Joy Dames, who has been featured in Legally Blonde, and Sister Act; Griffin Hewitt from TIFT's production of Into the Woods; the Stratford Festival's Aidan deSalaiz, and Montreal based Gabe Maharjan, who has performed with Buddies in Bad Times Theatre.

The price of admission to any of these exclusive readings is a $30CAD minimum purchase from one of the local participating restaurants or retailers

To see the complete list of participating businesses, please click HERE.