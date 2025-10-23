English Premiere of KISSES DEEP to be Presented at Centaur Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This fall, Centaur Theatre will present the English-language world premiere of Kisses Deep, a thrilling new play by the world-renowned Michel Marc Bouchard, translated by his acclaimed long-time collaborator Linda Gaboriau. Featuring an extraordinary ensemble of some of the most celebrated stars from Montreal's French and English theatre scenes—including Lyndz Dantiste, Yves Jacques, Leni Parker, Alice Pascual and newcomer Kevin Raymond—Kisses Deep invites audiences on a visually striking and emotionally charged journey of self-discovery and redemption.



Originally premiering in French at Théâtre du Nouveau Monde in a co-production with Centaur in 2021, Kisses Deep (Embrasse) now takes on new life in English, reuniting many of the original creative team under the direction of Centaur's Artistic & Executive Director Eda Holmes, who also helmed the TNM co-production.



“I am so thrilled to finally be able to bring this beautiful play to life in English. Revisiting the production that I created in French at TNM with a brilliant cast of bilingual actors, some from the original production and some joining the team for the Centaur premiere, is a rare gift. Kisses Deep, like all of Michel Marc's work, pulses with passion, humour and love,” Eda Holmes, Director of Kisses Deep.



At the centre of the story is Hugo, a young man in the smalltown Québec consumed by his passion for high fashion and dreams of becoming a designer. Inspired by his idol Yves Saint Laurent, Hugo channels his creativity and obsession into a singular mission: to restore the tarnished reputation of his mother, Béatrice, after she is arrested for assault. Determined to help her reclaim her dignity, Hugo decides to save his mother by designing the perfect outfit for her upcoming court appearance. As he stitches together his masterpiece, Hugo is forced to confront the complexities of his bond with Béatrice—a relationship coloured by both tenderness and pain.



Michel Marc Bouchard, one of Quebec's most acclaimed playwrights, is celebrated internationally for his soulful storytelling and wide-ranging explorations of identity, memory, and desire. His works—including Lilies, The Madonna Painter, and Tom at the Farm—have been translated into multiple languages and adapted for film and opera. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Governor General's Award for Drama, the Prix Athanase-David for lifetime achievement in literature, and the Blue Metropolis Violet Prize for LGBTQ writers. Kisses Deep continues his legacy of intimate, challenging drama, rendered here with exquisite sensitivity by Governor General's Award-winning translator Linda Gaboriau. Gaboriau's contributions as a translator earned her the distinction of Compagne and Compagnon des arts et des lettres du Québec in 2024; her brilliant translation of Embrasse introduces the work to a new audience while capturing the intensity, sensuality, and poetry of Bouchard's original text.



The English-language premiere of Kisses Deep underscores Centaur Theatre's commitment to bridging linguistic and cultural divides in Montreal and Quebec more broadly. The run will feature several performances surtitled in French, as well as talkbacks with the cast and crew that shed light on the creative process. By sharing powerful Quebecois stories across language lines, Centaur is committed to opening its doors and making good on its promise as the theatre for all Montrealers.