Edith Wharton's THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT Has Its World Premiere At The Shaw

Teeming with her characteristic wit, this recently unearthed work is one half murder mystery, and one-half devastating critique of the hypocrisy of the Gilded Age.
The Shadow of a Doubt, Edith Wharton's drama of the world she dissected so brilliantly in novels such as The Age of Innocence, began previews July 16 at The Shaw's Royal George Theatre. Peter Hinton-Davis directs the world premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist's only known full-length play. Teeming with her characteristic wit, this recently unearthed work is one half murder mystery, and one-half devastating critique of the hypocrisy and snobbishness of the Gilded Age.
Kate Derwent (Katherine Gauthier), a former nurse, has married John Derwent (André Morin), widower of her late patient and friend. Owing to the circumstances of their meeting, she struggles to be accepted in her new position as wife to John and stepmother to Sylvia. Kate's problems intensify when a man from her past raises suspicions regarding the demise of the first Mrs. Derwent.
The Shadow of a Doubt also features Damien Atkins, Neil Barclay, Chloe Bowman, Rais Clarke-Mendes*, Patrick Galligan, Claire Jullien, Richard Lam, Tara Rosling, Taurian Teelucksingh**, Julia Thompson and Lindsay Wu.
The Shaw's production of The Shadow of a Doubt features set and costume design by 2021 Siminovitch Prize Laureate Gillian Gallow, lighting design by Bonnie Beecher and live video design by HAUI. The production team includes Meredith Macdonald, production stage manager, Becca Jorgensen, assistant stage manager, and Carolyn Mackenzie, rehearsal assistant stage manager.
On stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street) from July 16 to October 15 (available for review beginning August 17), The Shadow of a Doubt is recommended for audience members ages 14+/Grade 9+. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes, including one intermission.
The Royal George Theatre's regular season is sponsored by 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa.
Cast: Damien Atkins
Neil Barclay
Chloe Bowman/Julia Thompson
Rais Clarke-Mendes*
Patrick Galligan
Katherine Gauthier
Claire Jullien
Richard Lam
André Morin
Tara Rosling
Taurian Teelucksingh**
Lindsay Wu Dr. Curruthers
Lord Uske
Sylvia
Mrs. Lingard
Lord Osterleigh
Kate Derwent
Wilkins, a maid
Captain Dullaston
John Derwent
Lady Uske
Robert Mazaret
Clodagh Nevil
* RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists.
** The Christopher Newton Intern is generously supported by Marilyn and Charles Baillie.
Creative & Production: Peter Hinton-Davis
Gillian Gallow
Bonnie Beecher
HAUI
Meredith Macdonald
Becca Jorgensen
Carolyn Mackenzie
Beyata Hackborn
Jeff Pybus
Trevor Hughes
Alexis Milligan
Margot Devlin
Jennifer Toohey Director
Set and Costume Designer
Lighting Designer
Live Video Designer
Production Stage Manager
Assistant Stage Manager
Rehearsal Assistant Stage Manager
Assistant Designer
Assistant Lighting Designer
Sound Co-ordinator
Intimacy Support
Child Supervisor
Voice and Dialect Coach
Direct bus service from downtown Toronto and Burlington to Niagara-on-the-Lake is available on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express. Luxury buses are standard size wheelchair accessible, offer free Wi-Fi and have an on-board host. $29 return per person. Ticket to a 2023 performance is required. Please pre-arrange with the Box Office. Schedule is subject to change. Please confirm dates and times with the Shaw Festival Box Office. For more information or to purchase tickets or a seat on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express, please contact the Shaw Festival Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com.
Mask use at The Shaw: While the wearing of masks remains at the discretion of the individual, their continued use is encouraged and may be required in conjunction with regional health protocols and internal safety considerations. The Shaw continues to maintain its Duty of Care measures. Patrons are also requested to refrain from attending any performance or event if presenting COVID-19 symptoms.
