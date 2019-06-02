ESCAPE FROM SHADY ACRES Comes to Toronto Fringe

Morgan Productions is proud to present "Escape from Shady Acres" for the Toronto Fringe Festival. It is a comedic play that involves three elderly women trying to escape an evil retirement home. It will be performed at the Tarragon Theatre from July 3rd to July 14th.

"Escape from Shady Acres" had a very simple beginning, a phone from a Grandson to his Grandmother. The Writer, Tyler Morgan, was sad to hear that his Nana was not enjoying life. "Sometimes it feels like I'm just waiting to die," she told him. Tyler wrote this play to raise her spirits. It has!

The play revolves around Shirley (Martha Breen) and her arrival at the notorious Shady Acres. She has previously escaped two retirement homes and wants to escape as soon as possible. Shirley soon realizes that the only way to escape is to work with her two roommates, the over acting diva Bernice (Colleen Simm) and her loveable but intolerable sidekick Dolores (Corinne Sutton-Smith) to overcome the scheming manager, Alastair (Tyler Morgan).

"Escape from Shady Acres" is the show that makes it okay to laugh at aging. We are all going to go through it so we might as well start laughing now. If this show can make Tyler's Nana laugh, it is sure to delight audiences of all ages.





