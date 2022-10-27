DanceWorks Presents IN-WARD At Harbourfront Centre Theatre This December

How can we ever truly perceive others' experiences without confronting our own biases? DanceWorks presents IN-WARD, a unique dance experience depicting the complex, contradictory nature of human emotions through a performance interweaving two seemingly contradictory styles of dance: hip-hop and contemporary.

Created by Alexandra 'Spicey' Landé and Ebnflōh Dance Company, seven highly skilled dancers join their talents to confront the deep waters of the human psyche in a unique dance experience. IN-WARD will be presented at the Harbourfront Centre Theatre, Thursday, December 1 to Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8PM.

IN-WARD plunges audiences into the deep waters of the human psyche portraying the overlapping of feelings and the subtle contradictions of the unconscious mind. Building the bridges between hip-hop culture and contemporary dance, IN-WARD pushes the boundaries of dance choreography to explore the depths of human relationships through raw and sharp physicality, combining the forces of dramatic tension and dark humour. Featuring a vibrant cast of dancers: Nindy Banks, Jaleesa 'Tealead' Coligny, Kosi Eze, Ja James 'Jigsaw' Britton Johnson, James-Lee 'Kiddy' Joseph, Céline Richard Robichon, and Elie-Anne 'Rawsss' Ross.

IN-WARD was the winner of the 2019 Prix de la danse de Montréal award for Discovery of the Year and was shortlisted for the Montréal Arts Council's Grand Prize in 2020.

Alexandra 'Spicey' Landé (Creator and Choreographer) is a Montreal choreographer, dancer, and instructor who is a major player in the Québec Hip-Hop dance scene; Spicey has more than 20 years' experience, 10 of which have been devoted to choreography. Spicey founded and created the renowned Bust A Move Festival (2005 - 2015), the largest street dance competition in Canada. Following its close, she founded Ebnflōh Dance Company whose mission is to create, produce, and showcase inspired, authentic, and ground-breaking works, and to promote original choreographic language that is essentially rooted in Hip-Hop.

Alexandra 'Spicey' Landé has assembled the artistic team of seven highly skilled dancers, along with choreographers Anne Plamondon and Helen Simard as artistic advisors, and renowned Hip-Hop beat maker and producer, Shash'U, as sound designer.

A leading presenter of dance in all forms, DanceWorks develops and promotes seasons of high quality, culturally pluralistic dance programming created by professional dance artists. DanceWorks' programming supports cross racial solidarity, holding space for BIPOC artists and those who identify as 2SLGBTQIAP. Work that addresses social justice issues, and challenges racism against Indigenous, Black, and Asian peoples is valued and encouraged. DanceWorks advances opportunities for the Disability Community within the dance milieu. Based in Tkaronto/Toronto since 1977, DanceWorks cultivates meaningful engagement with dance artists through outreach, education and animation initiatives.

Ebnflōh Dance Company was founded in 2015 by dancer and choreographer Alexandra 'Spicey' Landé from Montreal. Her mission is to create, produce, and present engaging, authentic, and original work. By putting forth a novel choreographic language that is deeply rooted in the spirit of Hip-Hop, the company presents its creations throughout Québec, Canada, and abroad.

DanceWorks honours and acknowledges the ancestral caretakers of this land: the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, the Wendat, and, most recently, the Mississauga of the New Credit First Nation who have a Treaty relationship with Canada. DanceWorks is grateful to have the opportunity to work in their community, on this territory, and pays respects to their Elders, past, present, and future.

Thursday, December 1 to Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8PM announced at Harbourfront Centre Theatre, 231 Queens Quay W., Toronto. Tickets ranging from $15-$24. To purchase tickets please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206038®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.danceworks.ca%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.