Coal Mine Theatre Announcing Re-Scheduling Of PROPHECY FOG Due To Fire

With great sadness, COAL MINE THEATRE is announcing the cancellation of the much anticipated production of Jani Lauzon's acclaimed PROPHECY FOG, due to the recent fire at their venue.



As the company continues to assess the damage following the fire that broke out in their beloved storefront space on the Danforth on September 2nd, it has become clear that there is no reasonable way to move forward with the planned late September production. However, after conversations with the PROPHECY FOG team, COAL MINE and PAPER CANOE PROJECTS have decided to move the run of the show into the 23.24 COAL MINE season.



"We are of course deeply sad not be able to platform Jani's incredible work at this time, she is an artist that we hold in the highest esteem and with whom we have wanted to collaborate with for so long," say COAL MINE co-directors Diana Bentley and Ted Dykstra. "We remain completely committed to producing the show and working with Jani, director Franco Boni and designer Melissa Joakim and are thrilled that they have made themselves available to do the show with us in the 23.24 season."



They continue, "Happily, we can reassure our other artistic partners and our patrons that the rest of the 22.23 will move forward as planned and cannot ever overstate how grateful we are to our incredible Toronto theatre community. In the wake of the fire, we have been inundated with so many kind words of encouragement and support from artists and patrons alike - it is beyond anything we could have imagined."



COAL MINE THEATRE only recently announced the details of the 22.23 season after enjoying a successful return to production with a 21.22 half-season that included Annie Baker's THE ANTIPODES and the recent production DETROIT - both of which received Dora Award nominations.



The company's 22.23 season will now commence on November 20th with the first performance of Lucy Prebble's THE EFFECT, directed by Mitchell Cushman. In the new year they will produce the Canadian premiere of Simon Stone's award-winning YERMA, directed by Diana Bentley and starring internationally acclaimed film and television performer Sarah Gadon. The season will conclude with the Canadian premiere of Adam Rapp's THE SOUND INSIDE starring Moya O'Connell.



For more information visit www.coalminetheatre.com