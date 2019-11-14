Celebrate The Most Wonderful Times Of The Year With Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN
Just in time to kick-off the festive season, Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn begins previews November 16 on The Shaw's Festival Theatre stage. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Kate Hennig, this fresh take on the 1942 award-winning film features some of Irving Berlin's best-loved songs under the music direction of Paul Sportelli and with choreography by Allison Plamondon. Holiday Inn, along with The Shaw's evergreen sell-out A Christmas Carol, are just two of the highlights celebrating the spirit of the season in picturesque Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Jim Hardy (Kyle Blair) leaves behind the bright lights of New York City showbiz and his song-and-dance partners Ted Hanover (Kyle Golemba) and Lila Dixon (Kimberley Rampersad) for a quiet Connecticut farmhouse. There he meets Linda (Kristi Frank), a tap-dancing schoolteacher who has never forgotten her stage dreams, and together they turn the rundown farmhouse into an inn like no other - open only to celebrate the special days of the calendar year. But their budding romance and the future of the inn are soon threatened by Ted and Lila's arrival in the small town.
Judith Bowden's set and costume designs are influenced by a nostalgic mix of Norman Rockwell and vintage greeting cards. Kevin Lamotte's lighting and John Lott's sound design enhance this production's various settings and holiday homages. The Shaw's Holiday Inn also features fight direction by Kevin Kruchkywich.
In keeping with the spirit of the season, food and money donations will be collected for Project SHARE at all Holiday Inn performances.
Holiday Inn is on stage at the Festival Theatre (10 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake) from November 16 to December 22 (available for review beginning November 23). This Shaw Festival production is proudly sponsored by Mary E. Hill, with additional support provided by its official hotel partner Vintage Hotels.
Recommended for ages 10+. Approximate running time is 2 hours and 20 minutes, including one intermission.
Cast: (in alphabetical order) David Ball
Carla Bennett
Kyle Blair
Kristi Frank
Elodie Gillett
Timothy Gledhill
Kyle Golemba
Kayla James
Clara Poppy Kushnir
Amanda Mattar
Allison McCaughey
Kevin McLachlan
Drew Plummer
Andrew Prashad
Kimberley Rampersad
David Andrew Reid
Kiera Sangster
Adam Sergison
Jacqueline Thair
Jay Turvey
William Wagner
Jenny L. Wright Frank/Radio Quartet/Director
Stella
Jim Hardy
Linda Mason
Rose/Radio Quartet/First Assistant Director
Stanley
Ted Hanover
Susie/Production Assistant
Charlie Winslow
Daphne
Janie
Buddy/Radio Host/Reporter
Byron/Cameraman
Eugene/Sound Man
Lila Dixon
Alvin
Hadley
Sawyer/Radio Quartet
Brenda/Radio Quartet
Danny
Charlie Winslow
Louise
Creative & Production: Kate Hennig
Paul Sportelli
Allison Plamondon
Judith Bowden
Kevin Lamotte
John Lott
Kevin Kruchkywich
Ryan deSouza
Dora Tomassi
Beatrice Campbell
Annie McWhinnie
Director
Music Director
Choreographer
Designer
Lighting Designer
Sound Designer
Fight Director
Associate Music Director/Associate Conductor
Stage Manager
Assistant Stage Manager
Assistant Stage Manager
About Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn
Based on the film from Universal Pictures
Music and lyrics by Irving Berlin
Book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge
Holiday Inn is presented through special arrangement with R&H Theatricals.
Tickets for the 2020 Festival season are currently on sale to Friends of The Shaw and will be available to the public December 7 through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW and shawfest.com.