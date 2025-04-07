Canadian Stage Sets 2025-26 Season Featuring World and Canadian Premieres & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Canadian Stage has unveiled the organization’s 25.26 season, marked by an exhilarating program of hotly anticipated Canadian Premieres, World Premieres of new Canadian plays, the return of beloved Canadian icons, and annual family favourites, the Dream in High Park and the Holiday Panto - all from a diverse line-up of brilliant Canadian theatre-makers.

The season offers new narratives that create pathways to forgiveness and healing, the guiding principle underlying the 25.26 season is an aspiration to foster human connection through the power of live theatre, with programming that speaks to audiences from across the multiplicity of communities in Toronto.

At a time of ongoing precarity, the company is thrilled to report that this approach has resonated powerfully with Toronto audiences. In the 24.25 season Canadian Stage was able to employ the largest assembly of local artists and creatives in decades - over 350 – a figure expected to grow in 25.26. They are also thrilled to report a further increase in single ticket sales in the current season, with the most single ticket buyers seen since 2003, reflecting a significant rise in audience engagement. Additionally, the organization has experienced a 51% year-over-year increase in subscription revenue, a demonstrable indicator of growing audience support.

As always, the Canadian Stage season gets underway with the beloved Dream in High Park, now in its 42nd year, presenting the star-crossed classic, ROMEO & JULIET. Shakespeare’s most touching tragedy, this year’s Dream in High Park production will be directed by one of the country’s buzziest new voices, Marie Farsi (Fifteen Dogs, Ghost Quartet), and features rising stars Praneet Akilla (Sky Med/Paramount +) and Lili Beaudoin (Bard on the Beach) in the titular roles, along with Stratford’s Mike Shara and returning actors Dan Mousseau and Diego Matamoros.

After a successful launch in 24.25, Canadian Stage’s sophomore production of the beloved Toronto all-ages theatre tradition - Ross Petty’s Holiday Panto – is back at the historic Elgin Winter Garden Theatre Centre with the World Premiere of ROBIN HOOD: A Very Merry Family Musical by veteran Panto scribe Matt Murray, directed by Mary Francis Moore, and with the sparkling star of last year’s WIZARD OF OZ, Julia Pulo as a fiery Robin Hood, and featuring Damien Atkins as Robin’s deliciously villainous foe Prince John.

The 25.26 Bluma season begins with another globally acclaimed Canadian visionary with long roots in Canadian Stage’s history, Robert Lepage, reviving his 2000 masterwork, THE FAR SIDE OF THE MOON. A global hit for the auteur director showcasing his signature awe-inspiring visuals and boasting a score by legendary avant-guard artist and musician Laurie Anderson, THE FAR SIDE OF THE MOON is set against the backdrop of the space race between the US and Russia, exploring the timeless theme of dreaming of possible worlds.

Next Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy directs Amy Herzog’s five-time Tony-winning adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s A DOLL’S HOUSE, starring Gray Powell and the luminous Hailey Gillis, who delighted audiences with her turn in WHO’S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? and featuring an ensemble consisting of Michael Blake, David Collins, Laura Condlin, and Elizabeth Saunders. In the spring, another constant Canadian Stage collaborator, Philip Akin, returns to the Bluma Appel stage to direct Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage’s CLYDE’S, about a hopeful and resilient woman who runs a sandwich shop staffed by ex-convicts. Award-winning actor Sophia Walker, who also appears in the Canadian Stage season opener, stars as the unforgettable Clyde.

The 25.26 Berkeley season kicks off this fall with Jeremy O. Harris’ notorious SLAVE PLAY. One of the most talked about works of the 21st century, garnering a record-breaking 12 Tony nominations, is a hilarious and provocative exploration of race, sex, and the impact of history on our most intimate relationship. This Canadian Premiere production will be directed by Canadian Stage Associate Artistic Director Jordan Laffrenier and feature a spectacular local cast including Justin Eddy, Sébastien Heins, Beck Lloyd, Kwaku Okyere, Gord Rand, Amy Rutherford, Jess Salgueiro, and Sophia Walker. Next up, Necessary Angel in association with Canadian Stage brings the World Premiere of MOONLIGHT SCHOONER from the Dora Award-winning writer of OUR PLACE, Kanika Ambrose and directed by Sabryn Rock. I

n the new year comes another World Premiere, YOU, ALWAYS, by Governor General’s Award-winning playwright Erin Shields. Developed within Canadian Stage’s New Work Development program, YOU, ALWAYS is a stunning portrait of sisterhood that strikes a universal chord, directed by Nightwood Theatre’s Andrea Donaldson and starring Liisa Repo-Martell and Maev Beaty, whose turn in MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON was a defining moment of the 24.25 season. Lastly, a Canadian legend and longtime creative partner of Canadian Stage, Ronnie Burkett returns with his uproarious Daisy Theatre for LITTLE WILLY, a characteristically irreverent take on ROMEO & JULIET.

THE CANADIAN STAGE 25.26 SEASON

ROMEO & JULIET

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Marie Farsi

July 13 – August 31, 2025 (Media night: July 17) in the High Park Amphitheatre

A Canadian Stage production

Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of Shakespeare’s most touching tragedy, brought vividly to life by director Marie Farsi (Fifteen Dogs, Ghost Quartet) and a fantastic ensemble of players.

Celebrating 42 years of Dream in High Park, this outdoor theatre experience is Toronto's favourite summer tradition. Grab your family, pack a picnic, and settle in for a magical evening of Shakespeare under the stars.

Featuring Praneet Akilla, Lili Beaudoin, Matthew G. Brown, Joella Crichton, Daniel Krmpotic, Ziska Louis, Diego Matamoros, Dan Mousseau, Meilie Ng, Asher Rose, Mike Shara, and Michaela Washburn

SLAVE PLAY (Canadian Premiere)

Written by Jeremy O. Harris

Directed by Jordan Laffrenier

September 27 – October 19, 2025 (Media night: October 1) at the Marilyn & Charles Baillie Theatre

A Canadian Stage production

Welcome to Slave Play, a sharp, provocative, and wildly entertaining theatrical sensation that has sparked conversations from Broadway to London. Now making its Canadian Premiere, this electrifying play by Jeremy O. Harris turns up the heat on love, race, and relationships in ways that are bold, unexpected, and impossible to forget.

A daring, seductive, and razor-sharp satire, Slave Play takes audiences on a journey where pleasure and history meet, flipping assumptions and igniting sparks along the way. It’s a show that’s as playfully cheeky as it is thought-provoking, designed to make you feel, think, and maybe even blush.

Featuring Justin Eddy, Sébastien Heins, Beck Lloyd, Kwaku Okyere, Gord Rand, Amy Rutherford, Jess Salgueiro, and Sophia Walker. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Play.

THE FAR SIDE OF THE MOON

Written and directed by Robert Lepage

November 1 – November 16, 2025 (Media night: November 1) at the Bluma Appel Theatre

An Ex Machina production presented by Canadian Stage

Canadian legend Robert Lepage returns to Canadian Stage after sold-out productions of 887 and Needles and Opium. Set against the Cold War's fierce U.S.-Soviet rivalry, this gripping story explores the personal and political turmoil of an era defined by global tension with a uniquely Canadian perspective. Through the tale of two Quebec City brothers, Lepage's stunning use of multimedia and visual storytelling draws the audience into a world on the brink of change and the impact of global conflict on the individual.

MOONLIGHT SCHOONER (World Premiere)

Written by Kanika Ambrose

Directed by Sabryn Rock

November 21 – December 14, 2025 (Media night: November 26) at the Marilyn & Charles Baillie Theatre

A Necessary Angel Theatre Company production in Association with Canadian Stage

It’s May Day 1958. A small group of Black sailors are stranded on the island of St. Kitts after a terrible storm. As the looming unknowns of imperialism threaten their dreams of a better future, the sailors indulge in a responsibility-free night on the town.

In Moonlight Schooner, Dora Award-winning playwright Kanika Ambrose (our place, Truth) shares an evocative tale about the systemic and deliberate breaking of Black men by colonial forces during the Windrush Generation, and the casualties left behind.

Moonlight Schooner is the highly anticipated third collaboration between celebrated playwright Kanika Ambrose and director Sabryn Rock, following our place and Truth. Featuring Michael Blake, Lisa Codrington, Danjelani Ellis, Daren A. Herbert, and Nathan D. Simmons.

ROBIN HOOD (World Premiere)

Written by Matt Murray

Directed by Mary Francis Moore

November 26 – January 4, 2026 (Media night: November 29) at The Winter Garden Theatre

A Canadian Stage production

Get ready to root for the underdog and boo the baddies! This year, the legendary outlaw tale takes on a bold twist—our Robin is a spirited, savvy heroine leading her merry band of misfits in a fight for justice and kindness.

Join Robin and her friends on a medieval romp through merry old Torontoshire! Journey through the lush forests of High Park, go head-to-head with the greedy Prince John, and rescue those in need - all with a hearty dose of laughter, pop hits, and plenty of surprises.

Robin Hood delivers all the Panto fun you love: a sparkling spoof on a classic tale, hilarious comedy, dazzling musical numbers, and an intergenerational celebration that's perfect for the whole family.

Grab your loved ones, don your green tights, and join us for a Panto experience full of mischief, melody, and meaning. Let the adventure begin! Featuring Julia Pulo.

A DOLL’S HOUSE

Written by Henrik Ibsen

Adapted by Amy Herzog

Directed by Brendan Healy

January 17 – February 1, 2026 (Media night: January 21) at the Bluma Appel Theatre

A Canadian Stage production

Nora appears to be the perfect wife, but beneath the surface she harbours a secret that threatens to unravel her seemingly happy world. As the truth emerges, Nora gradually awakens to her own desires, and the play builds toward a radical act of self-liberation.

In this crisp, strikingly modern adaptation, Artistic Director Brendan Healy (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, The Inheritance) revitalizes another groundbreaking classic, making it more immediate, intimate, and electrifying than ever with an extraordinary ensemble of Canadian acting talent. Featuring Michael Blake, David Collins, Laura Condlin, Hailey Gillis, Gray Powell, and Elizabeth Saunders Winner of 5 Tony Awards.

YOU, ALWAYS (World Premiere)

Written by Erin Shields

Directed by Andrea Donaldson

January 31 – February 15, 2026 (Media night: February 4) at the Marilyn & Charles Baillie Theatre

A Canadian Stage production

In the wake of shocking news, sisters Liz and Delia unravel a lifetime of memories, traveling across space and time to trace the push and pull of their relationship over their fifty-year shared history with humour, nuance, and candor. You, Always is an ode to sisterhood – to the brutal honesty, raucous silliness, and unflinching support of an indispensable sibling.

This new play by Governor General’s Award-winning playwright Erin Shields was developed as part of Canadian Stage’s New Work Development Program. Starring renowned Canadian actors Maev Beaty & Liisa Repo-Martell and directed by Nightwood Theatre Artistic Director Andrea Donaldson, this stunning new play strikes a universal chord. Featuring Maev Beaty and Liisa Repo-Martel.

LITTLE WILLY

Created and performed by Ronnie Burkett

February 27 – April 5, 2026 (Media night: February 27) at the Marilyn & Charles Baillie Theatre

A production of Ronnie Burkett Theatre of Marionettes presented by Canadian Stage

After a sold-out run of Little Dickens in 2022, world-renowned Canadian artist Ronnie Burkett returns to Canadian Stage with his irreverent army of marionettes, this time with a sassy take on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

Burlesque star Dolly Wiggler starts the show with an Elizabethan striptease in this riotously funny improvised mash-up of one of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays. All the leading ladies of the Daisy ensemble battle for the role of Juliet, including faded diva Esme Massengill in a boozy interpretation of the lovesick ingénue. Beloved audience favourites Schnitzel and Mrs. Edna Rural are back in supporting roles, and adding to the fun and mayhem, The Bard himself joins The Daisy Theatre cast for a twisted retelling of this tragic romance – with strings attached.

CLYDE’S (Canadian Premiere)

Written by Lynn Nottage

Directed by Philip Akin

April 11 – April 26, 2026 (Media night: April 15) at the Bluma Appel Theatre

A Canadian Stage production

Clyde runs a truck stop sandwich shop, staffed by ex-convicts looking for a shot at redemption. Despite her callous management style, the cooks learn to reclaim their lives, find purpose, and become inspired to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. A buoyant play full of witty dialogue, Clyde’s is a transcendent story about second chances, rising above past mistakes, and reconnecting with the world.

Full of sizzling wit, big heart, and mouthwatering ambition, Clyde’s serves up a thrilling, high-energy ride—think The Bear meets Broadway. Helmed by returning director Philip Akin (Lehman Trilogy, Fat Ham), an all-star Canadian cast takes on this deliciously funny and deeply moving play. Featuring Augusto Bitter, Jasmine Case, Sterling Jarvis, Johnathan Sousa, and Sophia Walker. Nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Play.

Photo credit: David LeClerc

