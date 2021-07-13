CRINGE - A Solo Sketch Comedy Will Be Performed at Toronto Fringe

CRINGE is inspired by all of those intrusive thoughts or embarrassing memories that slip into your mind while you're brushing your teeth. The show explores themes like homophobic microagressions, cancel culture and pandemic related anxieties all through a comedic lens. Most medical professionals don't recommend re-traumatizing yourself but Sam Roulston wrote this show for YOU, for the art, but mostly for the attention. Laughter really is the best medicine (except for Pfizer, Moderna or Astrazeneca).

Right before the pandemic hit, Sam Roulston was working as a Comedian aboard the MSC Seaside in the Caribbean. At night he was performing 5 shows a week but in the day he was writing a sketch comedy show for the 2020 Toronto Fringe Festival. With each development and incarnation of The Toronto Fringe, CRINGE has also changed and developed. CRINGE has found its final form as a virtual, solo sketch comedy show. Sam Roulston has written, shot and edited most of this show by himself in his one-bedroom apartment in Toronto. He'd like to give a special shoutout to Youtube for teaching him about shooting, editing, lighting and sound recording.

Sam Roulston is a queer writer, actor and comedian originally from the UK. You may have seen him on The Comedy Network, The Beaverton Digital, Bad Dog Comedy TV and CBC comedy. Sam is also a member of faculty at The Second City, Toronto. Now he's premiering his new solo sketch comedy show full of queer tomfoolery, covid gripes and even some cowboy content. Be sure to check out CRINGE at the Toronto Fringe!

CRINGE runs July 21 - 31, 2021.

Purchase tickets online at https://fringetoronto.com/digital-fringe/show/cringe.