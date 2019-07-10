Buffer Festival Brings Back Opens Submissions For Featured Creators

Throughout the last seven years, Buffer Festival has brought to Toronto hundreds of the most original and inventive digital creators in the world. Aspiring filmmakers will once again have the opportunity to submit their one-to-ten minute videos in order to show their work on the big screen and attend the festival as an official Buffer Festival Featured Creator. The festival will take place from October 4-6, 2019 at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, CA.

If selected, creators will not only be flown to Toronto but will walk one of the largest fan-driven Red Carpets in the world as well as attend exclusive, creator-only events. Submissions are open to everyone, regardless of location or subscriber count. Winners will be selected by the Buffer programming committee and judged based on story, cinematic quality, video, audio, and editing.

"Online platforms have democratized the distribution of creativity," said Buffer Festival's CEO Scott Benzie. "We're thrilled to open our doors again and continue promoting powerful content regardless of followers or background. We look forward to working with the next wave of engaging creators."

Buffer Festival prefers premieres, however, will accept submissions for videos which have already been live to the public. Categories include: Comedy, Documentaries, LGBTQ+, Music, Short Films, and more.

Guidelines Include:

Videos can be between 1-10 minutes

Regular submissions last day is August 9, 2019 and cost $10 USD per entry

Late submissions last day is August 29, 2019 and cost $15 USD per entry

Applicants can live anywhere in the world

The video may be in any language, however if the video is not primarily in English, the video must include English subtitles burned into the videos

Buffer Festival is an annual showcase of video premieres, bringing the most acclaimed digital creators and their audiences together. Now in its 7th year, Buffer Festival continues to support and elevate today's filmmakers, help educate up-and-coming creators, and believe that strong relationships between creators, brands, and industry can pave the way for a powerful future. The festival includes a variety of programming, including a red carpet gala and premiere screenings, with YouTube's highest quality content on full display. The festival will take place from October 4-6, 2019 at TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King St W, Toronto, ON M5V 3X5.

For more information visit: https://bufferfestival.com

For all updates please sign up here: https://mailchi.mp/bufferfestival/newslette





