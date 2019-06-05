Birdbrain Productions Presents LEXI AND THE FLYING B'S

Lexi is 9 years old. She loves everything about science, the joy of running, and of course her grandmother Yaya. What she doesn't love is reading. Lexi has dyslexia, and that makes reading especially difficult for her. Max is Lexi's friend. Max loves running too and is a great reader but is far too shy to ever do it out loud. Lexi and Max need a perfect topic for their Science Fair Project. Maybe those medals on Yaya's wall will give them an idea.

Lexi and the Flying b's was created by Joan Jamieson of Leslieville as part of the initial Dawning Series at Solar Stage. It was workshopped during the 2018-19 season and dramaturged there by Dahlia Katz and Emmaclaire Brightlynn.

Joan's most recent Fringe show was Downtown Jay, the huge hit at Kidsfest 2016. In the role of Lexi is Marina Gomes, Yaya is played by Erica Kindl and Max by Mackenzie Kelly. It is directed by Sara Flicht and stage managed by Duaa Zahra.

Lexi and the Flying b's is the perfect Kidsfest show for 5 - 10 year olds who love bees, who have a special relationship with a grandparent, or who struggle with reading and making friends.

All performances are at the George Ignatieff Theatre. Thursday July 4 at 1:00 pm; Saturday July 6th at 3:00 pm; Sunday July 7th at 12:00 pm; Monday July 8 at 4:45 pm; Wednesday July 10 at 2:15 pm; Thursday July 11th at 11:00 am; Saturday July 13 at 3:45 pm. Please note that there is no latecomer seating, but that as this is a Kidsfest show, trips to the bathroom are okay.

The show runs approximately 45 minutes with no intermission.

TICKETS: www.fringetoronto.com or at the door. 416 966 1062. Tickets are $5.00 for children and $13 for adults. Sales begin June 6 2019.





