Bad Dog Theatre Announces Alia Ceniza Rasul As Artistic Director

Bad Dog Theatre Company has announced the permanent appointment of Alia Ceniza Rasul as Artistic and Managing Director. She replaces Coko Galore, who stepped down from the role in March of this year.

In addition to a long track record as producer and performer with the company, Alia also previously served as Inclusion Director, and curated Bad Dog's annual symposium on diversity, Our Cities on Our Stages as part of her portfolio. Most recently, she was program director of the Emerging Creator's Unit funded by the Pat and Tony Adams Freedom fund for the Arts.

"Bad Dog Theatre has been blessed with exceptional leadership over the years," noted Brian Jantzi, a member of the Board of Directors. "Alia's creative vision, management ability and drive to welcome new audiences to our shows and classes is the right combination as we turn our attention to our fortieth anniversary next year.

"It is thrilling to be returning to Bad Dog Theatre during such a pivotal time for Toronto's comedy scene. It was at Bad Dog where I performed and directed for the very first time and where many of my first works were incubated; my days studying improv and producing work at Bad Dog were essential to me finding my voice and launching my artistic practice. I am honoured to have the opportunity to build on a legacy of forty years of exceptional unscripted comedy. It is humbling to be a part of the theatre's new chapter as its artistic director and I am grateful for the Board's trust. I am looking forward to being a part of the conversation on what is next for live performance and the comedy community," stated Rasul.

In addition to her work with the Bad Dog Theatre community, Rasul is a member of the Tita Collective, an award-winning sisterhood of Filipina theatre artists. She is a published poet and debuted a new play, Moro Girl, at the Fringe Festival of Toronto 2022, which was recognized as a Patron's Pick.

Bad Dog Theatre specializes in the art of unscripted comedy and improvised performance, and has been a home for improv in Toronto for almost 40 years.