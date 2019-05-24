Bad Baby to Preview RULES CONTROL THE FUN Ahead of Canadian Tour

Lark & Whimsy Theatre Collective announced today that BAD BABY's hit solo show RULES CONTROL THE FUN will preview in Toronto on June 6th & June 9th, 2019, at Bad Dog Theatre, 875 A Bloor Street West, before heading to the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival & the Edmonton International Fringe Festival this summer. Tickets for the preview shows are on sale to the general public at www.baddogtheatre.com.

"I've seen a lot of solo shows. A lot of solo shows. And I know all the rules. And I'm gonna follow all the rules, because rules...control the fun." Before Toronto-based clown, Bad Baby, takes her solo show Rules Control the Fun to the Winnipeg & Edmonton Fringe Festivals this summer, she's giving her Toronto fans one last chance to catch the 2017 Fringe hit. Hailed as "A true Fringe gem!" by Mooney on Theatre, Rules Control the Fun is a hilarious play about love, vulnerability, and shame. Self-proclaimed Fringe expert Bad Baby wanted to become an actor so that she could sleep in and kiss boys. But lately she hasn't gotten to do either of those things. Now, all of that is about to change. Showcasing exceptional acting skills, unmatched good looks, a huge range of emotional faces, a balloon arch, and a surprise you can't miss, see why the Torontoist declared "nothing compares to Bad Baby!"

My Entertainment World Critic's Picks Award winner Janelle Hanna (Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play, Prairie Nurse) brings Bad Baby to life in a performance that Mooney on Theatre called "Emotionally moving...flawless." Hanna is supported by the team behind the 2018's Robert (Mooney on Theatre Rave Review, Tapeworthy's Best of 2018 Honourable Mention) and 2016's Salt ("Superior performances" Stage Door, "Beautiful and harrowing" Mooney on Theatre).

Bad Baby Presents: Rules Control the Fun is written and performed by Janelle Hanna and is directed by Briana Brown. Lighting design by Gabriel Cropley. Stage management by Chris Baker (Winnipeg) and Briana Brown (Edmonton). Promotional photography by Scott Murdoch, Five by Five Photography. Produced by Janelle Hanna and Erin Vandenberg.

Toronto Preview Performance Schedule:

Thursday, June 6, 2019, 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 9, 2019, 8:00 PM

Tickets are available to purchase online and in person at-the-door for $20 (General Admission) and $15 (Student/Arts Worker). Online ticket sales incur a $1.15 service fee.





